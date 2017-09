Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces the Fall Issue of Their #1 Digital Craft Magazine is Available

The current issue of Bella Crafts™ Magazine is now available to download on your mobile devices. The 88-page issue is filled with over 30 craft projects and craft business articles. This issue along with all our issues is FREE.

Contact

Lisa Rojas

760-962-2262

lisa@bellacraftspublishing.com Lisa Rojas760-962-2262

-- It's a festival of colors that we all enjoy. As the days become shorter and the nights longer, the cool crisp days of fall are upon us. But, the best part of fall… is the newest issue ofcreated byis the Internet's #1 FREE digital craft publication. Each craft project inhas detailed how-to instructions and beautiful photography, allowing our readers to re-create the projects with ease.Whenfirst introduced our digital craft magazine in 2012, we made a promise that our magazine would always be free to view online and download to your mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, and e-readers. We take that promise very seriously and we will continue to offer Bella Crafts™ free of charge.The newest issue ofhas over 88 pages of crafty goodness. With 30+ projects created by some of the craft industry's leading designers,has something for everyone. In every issue, you will find a variety of business articles for those crafters who want to turn their hobby into a business.offers information about the importance of social media, while™ gives crafters updates on the hot new tools that they need to add to their toolboxes.also has™ that delves into photography tips andsharing tips and tricks for recycling.You can find our newest issue on its new format at http://issuu.com/ bellacrafts/ docs/bc_fall_ 2017__final_ 1?e... and for additional information on our fabulous magazine, you can visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com . Or, if you would like to advertise in future publications from, please email Ann Butler at ann@bellacraftspublishing.com.