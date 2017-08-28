News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces the Fall Issue of Their #1 Digital Craft Magazine is Available
The current issue of Bella Crafts™ Magazine is now available to download on your mobile devices. The 88-page issue is filled with over 30 craft projects and craft business articles. This issue along with all our issues is FREE.
When Bella Crafts Publishing™ first introduced our digital craft magazine in 2012, we made a promise that our magazine would always be free to view online and download to your mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, and e-readers. We take that promise very seriously and we will continue to offer Bella Crafts™ free of charge.
The newest issue of Bella Crafts™ has over 88 pages of crafty goodness. With 30+ projects created by some of the craft industry's leading designers, Bella Crafts™ has something for everyone. In every issue, you will find a variety of business articles for those crafters who want to turn their hobby into a business. Socially Sensible™ offers information about the importance of social media, while Tools of the Trade™ gives crafters updates on the hot new tools that they need to add to their toolboxes. Bella Crafts™ also has Crafty Tech Talk™ that delves into photography tips and Junkin' with Jo™ sharing tips and tricks for recycling.
You can find our newest issue on its new format at http://issuu.com/
Contact
Lisa Rojas
760-962-2262
lisa@bellacraftspublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse