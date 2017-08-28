 
News By Tag
* Crafts
* Craft Magazine
* Paper Crafts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Villard
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
321
August 2017
31302928

Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces the Fall Issue of Their #1 Digital Craft Magazine is Available

The current issue of Bella Crafts™ Magazine is now available to download on your mobile devices. The 88-page issue is filled with over 30 craft projects and craft business articles. This issue along with all our issues is FREE.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Crafts
Craft Magazine
Paper Crafts

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Villard - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Products

VILLARD, Minn. - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- It's a festival of colors that we all enjoy.  As the days become shorter and the nights longer, the cool crisp days of fall are upon us.  But, the best part of fall… is the newest issue of Bella Crafts™ created by Bella Crafts Publishing™.  Bella Crafts™ is the Internet's #1 FREE digital craft publication.  Each craft project in Bella Crafts™ has detailed how-to instructions and beautiful photography, allowing our readers to re-create the projects with ease.

When Bella Crafts Publishing™ first introduced our digital craft magazine in 2012, we made a promise that our magazine would always be free to view online and download to your mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, and e-readers.  We take that promise very seriously and we will continue to offer Bella Crafts™ free of charge.

The newest issue of Bella Crafts™ has over 88 pages of crafty goodness.  With 30+ projects created by some of the craft industry's leading designers, Bella Crafts™ has something for everyone.  In every issue, you will find a variety of business articles for those crafters who want to turn their hobby into a business.  Socially Sensible™ offers information about the importance of social media, while Tools of the Trade™ gives crafters updates on the hot new tools that they need to add to their toolboxes.  Bella Crafts™ also has Crafty Tech Talk™ that delves into photography tips and Junkin' with Jo™ sharing tips and tricks for recycling.

You can find our newest issue on its new format at http://issuu.com/bellacrafts/docs/bc_fall_2017__final_1?e... and for additional information on our fabulous magazine, you can visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com.  Or, if you would like to advertise in future publications from Bella Crafts Publishing™, please email Ann Butler at  ann@bellacraftspublishing.com.

Contact
Lisa Rojas
760-962-2262
lisa@bellacraftspublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bellacraftspublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Crafts, Craft Magazine, Paper Crafts
Industry:Arts
Location:Villard - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bella Crafts Publishing LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share