Wash & Go Laundry Opens 5th Laundromat in San Diego, CA
SAN DIEGO - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Wash & Go Laundry opened its 5th location located at 1489 E. Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950.
Wash & Go Laundry was founded in 2012 on a premise of doing away with unproductive, outdated experience of doing laundry at Laundromats. Our Laundromats are about enhancing an out-of-date, humdrum chore, by renovating and transforming Laundromats for the modern age.
Our philosophy is to bring a clean, modern look and feel to an industry and business known for neglecting its environment, appearance, and equipment with wcj little-to-no customer service. For us "It's all in the details." We wanted to create a climate where people feel like they can make use of their time, catch the game, surf the web, and even converse with one another in a comfortable setting." And to us, the details do matter, as our 5 locations feature live attendants twelve (12) hours a day, 55 inch TVs, Sirius Radio & Music, Fluff & Fold Services, complimentary soap & Wi-Fi. We appreciate your business and want to thank you ahead of time for considering and doing your laundry at any of our 5 locations.
Media Contact
Wash & Go Laundry
Robert Cortes, Marketing Director
6193268976
info@washngolaundrysd.com
