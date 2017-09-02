News By Tag
Dentists Jonathan Engel, DDS and Estela Goldman, DDS Raise $9000 For Smiles For Life 2017 Campaign
SoCal Dental Health Believes in Giving Back to the Communities they Serve by Raising Money for the Underprivileged.
As an incentive to join the campaign, patients received tooth whitening at a discounted rate. 100% of the teeth whitening procedure was donated to the Smiles for Life Foundation, which helps fund worthy children's charities like the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and international initiatives including programs in the Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Guatemala.
From March 1 through June 30, hundreds of dental practices throughout the United States and Canada professionally whitened teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in their local communities and around the world. They are members of the Crown Council, an alliance of leading-edge dental teams who are passionately committed to promoting oral health, fighting oral cancer and serving their communities through charitable work. The Smiles For Life Foundation will receive $6,000. Drs. Engel and Goldman will also donate $3,000 for the Hollywood YMCA.
Greg Anderson, director of the Crown Council, explains: "Smiles For Life allows a person to help children in need by doing something that benefits them as well. Our doctors donate their time and expertise, while Ultradent generously provides all Opalescence whitening products. Patients receive a brighter smile, and best of all, they provide children with a brighter future."
Since its creation, the Smiles For Life Campaign has raised over $38,000,000 for seriously ill, disabled and disadvantaged kids. Donations from the previous year totaled $1.5 million. Smiles For Life hopes to increase the total collections during this year's drive.
