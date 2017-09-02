 
Dentists Jonathan Engel, DDS and Estela Goldman, DDS Raise $9000 For Smiles For Life 2017 Campaign

SoCal Dental Health Believes in Giving Back to the Communities they Serve by Raising Money for the Underprivileged.
 
 
Drs. Jon Engel and Estela Goldman
Drs. Jon Engel and Estela Goldman
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dentists Dr. Jonathan Engel and Dr. Estela Goldman who serve the Miracle Mile District of Los Angeles have taken their reimbursement for teeth whitening and donated $9,000 to the Smiles for Life Campaign serving underprivileged children. Patients who had their teeth whitened helped provide funds aimed at improving the lives of children in need.  Dr. Engel states, "It's important for us to not only serve the community but give back as well."

As an incentive to join the campaign, patients received tooth whitening at a discounted rate. 100% of the teeth whitening procedure was donated to the Smiles for Life Foundation, which helps fund worthy children's charities like the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation and international initiatives including programs in the Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Guatemala.

From March 1 through June 30, hundreds of dental practices throughout the United States and Canada professionally whitened teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in their local communities and around the world. They are members of the Crown Council, an alliance of leading-edge dental teams who are passionately committed to promoting oral health, fighting oral cancer and serving their communities through charitable work. The Smiles For Life Foundation will receive $6,000. Drs. Engel and Goldman will also donate $3,000 for the Hollywood YMCA.

Greg Anderson, director of the Crown Council, explains: "Smiles For Life allows a person to help children in need by doing something that benefits them as well. Our doctors donate their time and expertise, while Ultradent generously provides all Opalescence whitening products. Patients receive a brighter smile, and best of all, they provide children with a brighter future."

Since its creation, the Smiles For Life Campaign has raised over $38,000,000 for seriously ill, disabled and disadvantaged kids. Donations from the previous year totaled $1.5 million. Smiles For Life hopes to increase the total collections during this year's drive.

Visit us at http://www.socaldentalhealth.com

Media Contact
For Dentists Dr. Jon Engel or Dr. Estela Goldman:
Contact: Steven Rosenthal at 323 258-1589
323 934-3341
***@socaldentalhealth.com
