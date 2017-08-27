News By Tag
Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Announces 45th Season, Music by Duke Ellington, Mark Harvey and More
The internationally renowned Aardvark Jazz Orchestra opens its 45th season September 9 at the Silver Center, Plymouth NH, followed by shows at MIT Cambridge (Oct 7) and Emmanuel Church Boston (Dec 9 – the band's 45th Annual Christmas Concert).
On Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm, Aardvark performs The Worlds of Jazz at the Hanaway Theatre, Silver Center for the Arts, 114 Main Street, Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264. Tickets: $15 to $30. Call: 603-535-
On Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 9:00 pm, the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra performs premieres and recent works by Mark Harvey at Killian Hall, MIT, 160 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA. Free Admission. Information:
On Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:30 pm, the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra celebrates its 45th Annual Christmas Concert at Emmanuel Church, 15 Newbury St., Boston, MA. Tickets are $20 at the door, with proceeds to benefit a worthy cause. For information:
For information on the September 9 show at the Silver Center:
https://www.plymouth.edu/
For more about the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra:
http://www.americasmusicworks.com/
Called "spellbinding"
Mark Harvey is the founder and music director of the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra. He has performed in major venues including Fenway Park and Symphony Hall, Boston, the Knitting Factory and the Village Gate (NYC), the National Gallery of Art (DC), the Left Bank Jazz Society (MD), the Southern California Institute of Architecture (CA), the Berlin Jazz Festival (Germany), and the Baja State Theater (Mexico). His musical credits also include recordings with George Russell's Living Time Orchestra (Blue Note), and Baird Hersey & the Year of the Ear (Arista/Novus)
Aardvark is: Arni Cheatham, Peter Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Dan Zupan/saxophones and woodwinds; KC Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets;
Aardvark is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, managing director, 29 Newbury Street, Somerville, MA 02144 USA. Telephone:
Contact
Americas Musicworks
6177768778
delamotte-amw@
