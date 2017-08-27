Free - The Power of Free - And The Hidden Secret Behind it

hocking Secret About The Online Free Offers That You Don't Know...

Home Cash Line

End

-- Shocking Secret About The Online Free Offers That You Don't Know...Many believe that(1809 - 1889), should get credit for coming up with the first "Free" offer.Babbitt was an American businessman and inventor who amassed a fortune in the soap industry. In fact his soap's slogan was:"A fair trial is all I ask for it"Since then marketers like Claude C. Hopkins and David Ogilvy have used 'sampling' almost magically.The idea is that if you can get a new prospect to sample your product for free, if it's good enough, they will actually lay their money down and make a purchase!But the today's marketplace is very different from when Babbitt, Hopkins, and even Ogilvy were practicing their craft.Now the internet instantly provides global competition for the product that you want customers to buy.In fact, now that Asian manufacturers are actually selling products directly on platforms like eBay and Amazon middlemen sellers are being squeezed out of the picture."Why buy a product from me when customers can get it directly from the manufacturer for a fraction of the price?" has become the refrain of professional sellers giving up on these platforms.Even manufacturers are fighting each other for buy boxes and worrying about the dreaded "race to the bottom."Today, more than ever, branding has become critical to a product's success.What is Branding?The process involved in creating a unique name and image for a product in the consumers' mind, mainly through advertising campaigns with a consistent theme. Branding aims to establish a significant and differentiated presence in the market that attracts and retains loyal customers.So how can an online marketer use "Free" to move their products in today's competitive environment?The answer: by moving to digital offerings!Take a look at your email after you read this and you may be surprised (shocked?) to discover that ALL of the offers in your email box lead to a digital product.Digital ProductsA digital product, as I am defining it here, is any offering that can be delivered via the internet as a download.And, for the sake of further clarification, each of the following items are digital products:mp3 (music, audiobooks, etc.)videos (movies)Documents (.pdf, .doc, xls, txt, etc.)Booksemails (and any email attachment)Those are the obvious digital products. But don't forget that the following are also digital products:AppsPodcastsClipart (stock photos)Coaching (consulting)MembershipsTutorials (any classes delivered online)SAAS (software as a service)Billing software and services (Paypal and the like)Wordpress plugins (and themes)PhotographsArtwork (themes, patterns, brushes, wallpapers, logos)Powerpoint presentationsResearchTicketsWebinarsTeleseminarsAffliate programsEmail coaching (and training)Print on demandRemote computer repair (virus removal)Anyone who is making REAL money online has the endgame of digital product delivery.Simple, because playing the physical product game is always a losing battle for the average online marketer. You can't beat the manufacturers!Then when you add postage and shipping costs you have lost the game before you begin.It doesn't matter what products the gurus claim they are teaching you to make money with - their real money will always be made with digital products.Want more proof?