News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. Enters Middle East/North Africa Market
Strategic Partnership with HBH MENA Provides Local Sales and Service
"HBH MENA is an ideal partner due to their existing service offerings and client base in a traditionally underserved market" states David W. Jimenez, WWK's President & CEO. "They combine a comprehensive understanding of the region's manufacturing climate with an extensive background in sales and support. We look forward to working with them to support their existing clients and expanding the application of our software products and consulting services."
"We are exciting to begin our partnership with WWK and look forward to introducing their world-class product line to our clients. Their products and services are a perfect fit with our traditional consulting services," says Raed Halasa, Managing Partner of HBH MENA. "We see a large demand for software tools and consulting services designed to help optimize manufacturing costs and productivity. WWK will help our clients reach the forefront of cost competitive operations."
Established by professional consultants, HBH MENA provides a vast range of financial and managerial solutions in the Middle East & North Africa. With operations running in different countries within the region, HBH MENA aims to consolidate its strategic position by expanding their service offering, and materializing on their partnership with WWK to deliver a strong message, indicating their intentions to broaden their client base, and provide high-end comprehensive solutions in the MENA region.
With more than 3,000 users worldwide, WWK (http://www.wwk.com) is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations.
WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIST), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs like Sandia and numerous universities.
Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in aerospace, defense, photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.
WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-
Contact
David Jimenez
***@wwk.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse