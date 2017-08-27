 
News By Tag
* Milwaukee Film Festival
* Indie Film
* Sci-fi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827


"The Survivor" Selected For Inclusion In Milwaukee Film Festival Lineup

The sci-fi short to be screened on October 7th at the Oriental Theatre
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Milwaukee Film Festival
Indie Film
Sci-fi

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US

MILWAUKEE - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Saga Flight Entertainment is pleased to announce that their sci-fi indie short film, "The Survivor: A Tale From The Nearscape" will be screened at the Oriental Theatre on October 7th at 7 PM, as a part of the film festival's The Milwaukee Show I.

​"My team and I are honored to be showing the film in the city it was filmed in," said Christopher Carson Emmons, the film's director. "Milwaukee has so many talented artists, we couldn't be happier to have their tireless work being seen on the big screen at such an esteemed fest."

Covering an assortment of themes, including climate change, child abuse, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality, the powerful film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold.

The film, which premiered online on August 16th, has already been awarded "Best Sci-Fi" at both Top Shorts Online Film Festival and Festigious International Film Festival.

Specifics about the screening can be found at www.mkefilm.org/the-milwaukee-show-i/the-survivor. More information about "The Survivor" is available via www.SurvivorTheFilm.com and details about the Milwaukee Film Festival can be found at www.mkefilm.org.

About Milwaukee Film:

Milwaukee Film is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating and engaging their community through cinematic experiences. This year's 15-day film festival takes place September 28 – October 12.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."

Contact
Steinbronn + Co
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Source:Saga Flight
Email:***@steinbronnandco.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Steinbronn + Co PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share