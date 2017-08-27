News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Survivor" Selected For Inclusion In Milwaukee Film Festival Lineup
The sci-fi short to be screened on October 7th at the Oriental Theatre
"My team and I are honored to be showing the film in the city it was filmed in," said Christopher Carson Emmons, the film's director. "Milwaukee has so many talented artists, we couldn't be happier to have their tireless work being seen on the big screen at such an esteemed fest."
Covering an assortment of themes, including climate change, child abuse, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality, the powerful film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold.
The film, which premiered online on August 16th, has already been awarded "Best Sci-Fi" at both Top Shorts Online Film Festival and Festigious International Film Festival.
Specifics about the screening can be found at www.mkefilm.org/
About Milwaukee Film:
Milwaukee Film is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating and engaging their community through cinematic experiences. This year's 15-day film festival takes place September 28 – October 12.
About Saga Flight Entertainment:
Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."
Contact
Steinbronn + Co
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse