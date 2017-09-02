News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Comedian Ike Avelli To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday September 13th, 2017
Ike Avelli will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday September 13th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Ike Avelli began his career in 2009 as a 'last minute' fill in at a Christmas Party doing Stand Up comedy. The sound of laughter sealed the deal, and he would continue to write/perform his own material.
Some of his idols are Joan Rivers, Sandra Bernhard, Rodney Dangerfield, Whoopi Goldberg and Chelsea Handler.
Since 2009, he has performed at many venues around the U.S.: Las Vegas, NV; NYC; Atlantic City, NJ; Windsor, CT; Philadelphia, PA; Hollywood, FL to name a few.
He is a supporter of the LGBT Community and has performed for LIFEbeat (lifebeat.org)
He has appeared on many talk shows around the country as well as Radio shows such as Artists Exposed with Tym Moss and has appeared in the LGBT publications of GET OUT Magazine and NEXT Magazine.
Since 2013, Ike Wrote, Produced and Starred in 7 original shows "I've Slept My Way To The Top....Twice"(
"50 Shades of Gay" was a hit in NYC during PRIDE and SOLD OUT The Taj Mahal in Atlantic City Saturday September 12th, 2015. The Huffington Post called it "the performance of the summer", while hailing Ike Avelli as the "mastermind of creativity".
He was nominated for the 2013/2015 Glam Award for Best Comedy Performer.
Winner of the Get Out Magazine LGBT 2014 Comedian of the Year.
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Ike Avelli and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Ike Avelli live on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday September 13th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Twitter @jimmystarshow
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 02, 2017