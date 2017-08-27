News By Tag
5 reasons why a Sunday league football manager should choose sublimination
An insight in to the world of customised football kits aka 'Design your own football kit'
#1 – Save money
You may be able to save your club some money if you choose to design your own kit; subliminated kits tend to be slightly cheaper than your standard catalogue kits that require all of that traditional printing and embroidery to be added separately. This fact is surely an added bonus considering how difficult sponsorships are to attract.
#2 – Full Transfer
With a full transfer kit, the entire shirt is fully customisable. This means that you choose the design, the colour, the fit, the collar type. Choose stripes, hoops, plain, zig zags ….the list is endless and it's all pretty much up to your imagination. Just tell your kit supplier what you would like and the rest is up to them!
#3 – Quick Transfer
Quick transfer usually means that only the front of the shirt is customisable. As shown in the above picture, the back of the shirt and the sleeves will be a set colour of your choice. The front of the shirt will be blank (white) and you will be able to customise this area of the shirt.
#4 – Unlimited printing
Customised kits offer unlimited printing on the shirt. This means that you could potentially have many sponsorship logos anywhere on the shirt for no extra cost. This is possible because all of the logos are embedded in to the shirt at the time of the initial transfer and not by a separate printing company. The amount of logos you can add will depend on whether you choose a full transfer to the whole of the shirt or just the quick transfer to the front of the shirt.
#5 – Plenty of options
Most football kit manufacturers have veered towards sublimination in some regards and not just in terms of football; rugby and cricket brands are also utilising sublimination. In football though; high quality brands such as Kappa, Errea, Givova and Luanvi amongst others all offer sublimination with varying price ranges dependant on whether you choose full or quick transfer.
