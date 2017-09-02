Sluka Releases His Highly Anticipated 11th Album "Colorful Radiation" To Critical Acclaim

Sluka Returns With New Visual Album "Colorful Radiation," with 3D, 4K and Blu-ray packages coming to Amazon soon....Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

Sluka "Colorful Radiation"

Contact

World Star PR

worldstarpublicrelations@ gmail.com World Star PR

End

-- Sluka Returns With New Visual Album "Colorful Radiation," with 3D, 4K and Blu-ray packages coming to Amazon soon....Now available worldwide, download your copy today!Christopher Sluka is a singer, songwriter, musician, and performer – has recorded eleven studio albums and has a fan base that spans across continents.Born near Seattle, Christopher enjoyed a multinational upbringing as he was raised all around the world, with his family never spending more than a couple of years in any one location – a life experience that is evident in his cosmopolitan musical compositions.At the start of his career, performing on the New York Club scene, Christopher found himself in the same melting pot with artists such as Tears For Fears, INXS, Talk Talk and Simple Minds. But after recording a single in Los Angeles (with Cat Gray who worked extensively with Prince), he found an appreciative audience in Japan.Over the years, Christopher's visionary style has developed and matured – always remaining enigmatic, yet keeping a focus on creative songwriting, while cultivating an international reputation for his enthralling "live" performances.That stagecraft has allowed Christopher to map a career where he has been able to sell-out venues for his concert performances, often using those enthusiastic audiences to mark the release of his records. And critical demand has also resulted in Christopher enjoying numerous television appearances, memorable radio interviews and excellent press reviews, wherever he has travelled and performed. He has gained immeasurable experience from his passion for performing "live," to which he credits the strength of his powerful yet sensitive voice, as well as inspiration for his songwriting. Of course, Christopher hasn't achieved this success all by himself; he has been fortunate to work with some of the most talented musicians in the business, many of whom have become lifelong friends. And although he has been gifted enough to be compared to icons such as David Bowie and The Beatles, he has also been compared to more contemporary artists such as Coldplay, Radiohead, The Killers, and even the ethereal Sigur Ros.In addition to his uniquely accessible music, Christopher is also a globally renowned visual artist and his surrealistic oil paintings have graced wall space in galleries from New York to San Diego, and Tokyo to Milan. Away from the arts, Christopher is an avid distance runner. And when he doesn't have his feet on terra firma, Christopher is an accomplished aircraft pilot (Jet type-rated) who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bruce Dickinson, the legendary aviator who fronts the world's biggest heavy rock act, Iron Maiden.Now Christopher is back with his eleventh studio album, "Colorful Radiation", a ten song collection of incredible songs, led by the first single "Number One". The album has been very well received with outstanding review and critical acclaim."One of the most prophetic and musically advanced artists in the world today Christopher Sluka quietly and mysteriously defies imagination. He conjures up political demons, while celebrating their demise, and manufactures a darkness while illuminating the world with a euphonious sonic fantasy, meticulously encapsulated within his new release, "Colorful Radiation"", writes rock star journalist Eileen Shapiro of The Huffington Post.Watch the music video for 'Number One" by Sluka here:Get your copy of "Colorful Radiation" by Sluka on all digital download sites around the world.Check out the official website at www.Sluka.comFollow Sluka on Twitter @SlukaMusicFor more information or interviews contact worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com