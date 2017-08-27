 
News By Tag
* Culture
* Indiegogo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Deals
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rome
  Rome
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827

The Application of Nature through the Empathy of Art

Crowdfunding Campaign for Art Initiative Appnea. The Application of Nature through the Empathy of Art. Mail Art International Exhibition and Concerts
 
ROME, Italy - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Appnea is a creation of 4 Roman visionary women led by literature and philosophy lover Katia Paoletti from Rome Italy. This is a chance to make an apnea and reflect on how art provides the experience and passion to self and others.  An initiative under the cultural NPO formed by these art lovers, Appnea is an art week that transmits positive values to people in new ways. Gart or GardenArt is the NPO that has galvanized this movement.

The title of the international exhibition comes from the central role played by land, the prime raw material of human existence. Shipped by more than 300 international senders, living elements such as grass, seedlings and lichens are presented as part of this global and local exhibition. This mail art exhibition also emphasizes a return to nature and adds rare postage stamps to the final set up. From nature to rare stamps and contemporary art, this initiative has a lot of  value as people who contribute will receive an exhibition postcard. The first 100 donors will also receive signed postcards from the curator of the exhibition.

Appnea also presents the installation of Isabella Ducrot's dresses comprising three paintings. The dress is a spiritual metaphor for the masking of the inner soul. While the exhibition is free, an art week will also be held from 23 to 29th September 2017.

For this amazing art week and mail art exhibition, the ladies seek €50,000 in funds at crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Help art come alive and capture the imagination of a wide audience by extending a hand of support.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/appnea--2#/

Media Contact
Mrs. Katia Paoletti
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Appnea
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Culture, Indiegogo
Industry:Deals
Location:Rome - Rome - Italy
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share