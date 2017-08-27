News By Tag
The Application of Nature through the Empathy of Art
Crowdfunding Campaign for Art Initiative Appnea. The Application of Nature through the Empathy of Art. Mail Art International Exhibition and Concerts
The title of the international exhibition comes from the central role played by land, the prime raw material of human existence. Shipped by more than 300 international senders, living elements such as grass, seedlings and lichens are presented as part of this global and local exhibition. This mail art exhibition also emphasizes a return to nature and adds rare postage stamps to the final set up. From nature to rare stamps and contemporary art, this initiative has a lot of value as people who contribute will receive an exhibition postcard. The first 100 donors will also receive signed postcards from the curator of the exhibition.
Appnea also presents the installation of Isabella Ducrot's dresses comprising three paintings. The dress is a spiritual metaphor for the masking of the inner soul. While the exhibition is free, an art week will also be held from 23 to 29th September 2017.
For this amazing art week and mail art exhibition, the ladies seek €50,000 in funds at crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Help art come alive and capture the imagination of a wide audience by extending a hand of support.
