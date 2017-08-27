 
News By Tag
* Pressure Busspipe
* Shana Cole
* Elijah Thompson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827

L3 Magazine Features Pressure Busspipe on The Cover of the September, 2017 Issue!

 
 
L3 Magazine - 2017 - September ft. Pressure Busspi
L3 Magazine - 2017 - September ft. Pressure Busspi
TORONTO - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Pressure Busspipe came to global attention when his song, "Love and Affection" was released to the world.  Produced by Don Corleon (July, 2012 L3 Magazine front cover feature (https://issuu.com/l3magazine/docs/l3magazine___july_2012___no._013)), the 2007 song launched Pressure's career and the Star hasn't looked back since.

After his performance at the 14th annual Montreal International Reggae Festival, Pressure spoke to Editor-in-Chief Natasha Von Castle about his career, his personal life and the significance of his music video "Lion is a Lion" which was shot in Ethiopia.

The cosmetics industry is worth billions and Shana Cole is leading the Caribbean interest where this market is concerned.  Speaking to Caribbean Affairs Editor Tricia 'ZJ Sparks' Spence, Shana explains how she got into the market, and why her branding sets her apart from the rest.

Capturing emotions through imagery is the specialty of photographer Elijah Thompson.  His coverage of political events and entertainment in the UK caught the attention of Political Editor Maxine Tomlinson who spoke to the young man about his 'eye.'  He is driven and knows his purpose in life.

In addition to the feature interviews, features on Patexx, Tasha T, Hempress Sativa, MzVee and more are available, as are video and top singles charts, news about the upcoming World Clash moving to Toronto, the Love & Harmony Boat Cruise and so much more.  All is available at https://issuu.com/l3magazine/docs/l3_magazine_ft._pressur...

Media Contact
Natasha Von Castle
6475725075
***@l3magazine.com
End
Source:
Email:***@l3magazine.com Email Verified
Tags:Pressure Busspipe, Shana Cole, Elijah Thompson
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L3 Magazine News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share