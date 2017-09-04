Celebrities, Clergy, Politicians and Civil Servants Unite to Kick-Off Massive LA Donation Drive

Bishop Charles Blake, Magic Johnson, KJLH, and COGIC Charities Coordinate with Federal, State and Local emergency management officials to deliver truckloads of food, clothing, toiletries and requested items to Houston metropolitan community

-- Event organizers, including, Bishop Charles Blake, the pastor of West Angeles Church of God in Christ (COGIC) and Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, COGIC Charities, and KJLH have coordinated with Federal, State and Local emergency management officials to develop an aggressive national strategy to speed up response and delivery of much needed supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims. "The answer to the the Biblical question, 'Am I my brother's keeper is?' is "Yes". The need for aide in the Houston community is tremendous and immediate. Our goal is to maximize impact and to be a blessing right now," said Blake. The COGIC contingency has partnered with Stevie Wonder's legendary radio station KJLH, Magic Johnson, and others, to galvanize the Los Angeles community to make donations to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey.The goal is to unite the religious, political, civic and entertainment communities together for this relief effort. Magic "Erving" Johnson, and a host of other celebrities will be on hand on Monday to bring donations and encourage the community to invite others to bring donations during the 10 day drive. Supv. Mark Ridley-Thomas will be joined with other community leaders and civil service men and women to voice their support and give donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.West Angeles Church of God in Christ's massive parking lot and hanger will serve as the Los Angeles Regional Collection Center. Donations will be collected September 4th - September 14th. To meet the identified needs of Hurricane Harvey victims, the following items will be collected: non-perishable food, bottled water, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, women's sanitary products, new undergarments (men & women), new children's clothing, new adult clothing, cleaning products, plastic garbage pails, plastic trash bags, shovels and tools. "The Church of God in Christ will provide as many trucks as needed to deliver the generous donations from the Los Angeles community and our sister collection centers throughout the Nation. No donation is too big or too small. We want people to share this information with their family, friends, colleagues, on their social media platforms - everywhere. Working together, Los Angeles has the capacity to assist in a very measurable and tangible way," Blake continued.Following the blueprint of the Los Angeles Regional Collection Center execution, volunteers at each COGIC regional collection center are planning to load approximately 40 18-Wheelers with donated items. COGIC Charities has secured a 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse from the city of Houston. This facility will serve as a Super Resource Center where residents affected by Hurricane Harvey can receive needed items, as well as, other needed assistance. Stevie Wonder, who is a member of West Angeles COGIC, will use KJLH's influence and reach in Los Angeles, to mobilize the community to donate at the West Angeles' Los Angeles Regional Collection Center. The collection center will begin accepting donations on Monday, September 4th at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.Date: Monday, September 4, 2017Time: 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.Where: West Angeles COGICAddress:3600 Crenshaw Blvd (Please enter the lot off of 36th street to make donations)