Dr. Angela Canfield Presents Donation to Second Harvest Food Bank
Savannah Area Dental Offices Present Donation to Kids Cafe at Second Harvest Food Bank
Canfield presented the donations to Kids Cafe on ((DATE)). The presentation consisted of non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, granola bars, peanut butter crackers, macaroni and cheese, cereal, juice boxes and water.
Kids Cafe, a program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia, provides children who are at risk for hunger, a safe haven during the school year where they can get a nutritious dinner, tutoring and homework assistance. Its services are proven to increase the likelihood that these children will complete their education and participate in extra-curricular activities.
Healthy eating in childhood and adolescence can prevent various health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, iron deficiency and dental cavities, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"A child needs healthy eating options for proper growth and development,"
The Georgia Food Bank estimates that more than 700,000 Georgia children live in households without adequate food. Kids Cafe, which began in Savannah in 1989, now serves more than 3,200 children each day at sites in Appling, Bulloch, Chatham, Evans, Liberty, Tattnall and Wayne counties.
Kids Cafe is nationally recognized for its balanced evening meals and the mentoring opportunities it offers.
For more information on Canfield's offices, visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
ABOUT PREMIER DENTAL DESIGNS AND SANDFLY FAMILY DENTAL
Dr. Angela Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentists. She practices at and owns two dental offices: Premier Dental Designs located in Rincon, GA, 5871 HWY 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental in the Norwood Market in Savannah, GA. Both offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting. The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
For more information, contact:
Angela C. Canfield DDS
molar799@yahoo.com
912-713-1398 Cell
912-826-4037 office
Media inquiries, contact:
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
