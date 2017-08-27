 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical wholesaler
* Wholesale Supplier
* Generic Medicines Supplier
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dariyaganj
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827

Oddway International Announces Major Initiatives to Expand Its Pharmaceutical Operations in Ukraine

"The Global Company with Highest Quality Product Portfolios Provides Products to Customers throughout Ukraine in the Coming Days"
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharmaceutical wholesaler
* Wholesale Supplier
* Generic Medicines Supplier

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Dariyaganj - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Services

DARIYAGANJ, India - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International has announced that it will provide pharmaceutical products and services to large, medium, small businesses and individuals in the Ukraine Federation, including hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. Oddway International ranks among the leading generic and specialty pharmaceutical exporters, distributors, traders and wholesalers in the world and maintains one of the industry's broadest and highest quality portfolios.

"We understand that "it's not about us"—it's about helping others—and we believe there's no situation we can't handle. We would do whatever it takes, work around the clock, cross any river and spare no effort—all to meet someone's need. We wrap our high quality products in high quality service and deliver them on time," said one of the Oddway International's spokesman.

Oddway International is proud to have one of the biggest and best portfolios in the pharmaceutical industry. Each delivery is verified by the expert. The company serves hospitals and medical stores in 165 countries and territories, as part of their mission to provide quality healthcare to the world. With more than 1,400 high quality generic and branded products, they cover virtually every dosage form and therapeutic category, from Oncology to Kidney Disease, Hepatitis to Arthritis, Women's Health to HIV / AIDS and multiple other categories which are proven to be the most effective medication for all.

From its origin in India nearly 7 years ago, Oddway International grew rapidly to establish itself as the world's leading pharmaceutical wholesaler. Their collective strength ensures that they can offer their customers the best range of products at competitive prices throughout the Ukraine. The opinion, received by the company, is wonderful, and reviews of patrons reflect tales of performance and belief that they have in the company. From Odessa to Lviv and Sumy to Lutsk, these products are popular and in demand in the Ukraine. For more information on Oddway International, visit http://www.oddwayinternational.com/

Contact
Oddway International
09873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oddwayinternational.com
Posted By:***@oddwayinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Pharmaceutical wholesaler, Wholesale Supplier, Generic Medicines Supplier
Industry:Health
Location:Dariyaganj - Delhi - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oddway International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share