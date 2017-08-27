 
Indian Art Ideas Gladly Announces Chetan Katigar as the 'Artist of the Month' for September 2017

 
 
NOIDA, India - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Each month the gallery scrutinises the works of various artists, who are connected with them, in order to wisely choose a brilliant artist who is awarded the prestigious title of 'Artist for the Month'. This label benefits the artist in more ways than one. Right from helping the chosen artist be the centre of all the limelight to letting him/her catch the eyeballs of art enthusiasts from all around the world, the title is a life changing opportunity for any artist.

Having his roots in the state of Karnataka, Chetan is known in the art community as someone who loves the concept of love and uses the brightest of colours to display the vivacity of affection. Apart from being a professional artist, he is also a talented singer. He considers art as that inner voice of his which helps him reflect his deepest desires and avid thoughts.

Chetan is mesmerised by the epic love story of Radha and Krishna. In addition to this, the love of humans for animals and other folks has caught his fancy and as a result of this, he has showcased the beauty of love in his artworks. Chetan follows a unique theme in his creations which revolves around the fact that every individual dons a mask on his/her face. This masking helps in concealing the true identity and showing a different side. His paintings 'An Evening', 'Tuning of Couple' and 'Together' have won the hearts of viewers.

Being an active part of numerous group exhibitions, Chetan has left art lovers in awe. Multiple newspapers and magazines have showcased his artistic brilliance and his work is being recognised both in the country and worldwide. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in/artist-of-the-month/1808

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork.

Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
