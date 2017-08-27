News By Tag
Hiddenbayrealty.cr Providing Luxury and Hi-Fi Commercial Properties in Costa Rica
If you are looking for some attractive luxury commercial properties in the Costa Rica then Hidden Bay Realty would be the choice for you.
HiddenBayRealty.cr is now offering some of the best luxury commercial properties for sale Manuel Antonio Costa Rica. All these properties are situated in the prime locations and offer higher appreciation in the prime locations like Quepos Marina.
Hidden Bay Realty is the leading property advisors serving in the region for many years. They are fully aware of the country's property market and only offer the legal and registered properties to their clients. Hidden Bay Realty ensures to provide their clients the best commercial properties that are undisputed.
Here are some of the currently available properties at Hidden Bay Realty
• Commercial Property in Manuel Antonio - $3,200,000
• Luxury Home with 10% ROI - $1,950,000
• Casa Maravilla - $1,900,000
• Manuel Antonio Ocean View Home - $1,800,000
• Vista Oceana in Manuel Antonio - $1,600,000
• Equestrian Estate Home - $1,600,000
• Casa Ruhl - $1,385,000
• Casa Play Vista - $1,350,000
• Caballo del Mar - $1,350,000
• Manuel Antonio Compound- $1,200,000
Property buying assistance
If you are new to Costa Rica or never ever have purchased a property in the Costa Rica, then you must not worry because Hidden Bay Realty also provides the property buying assistance. They are team of professional property realtors working in Costa Rica for many years and have got knowledge about property buying norms in the country. Whether you belong to Costa Rica or may be some other country, you can buy a new property in the country. In order to buy a property in the Costa Rica, you need to follow some local norms and also to take permission from various government departments. The Hidden Bay Reality will help in buying property in the Costa Rica by providing your 24/7 property buying assistance. Their tram will also take care of the various paper work, so that you remain tension free at the end of the day.
For more information visit, http://www.hiddenbayrealty.cr/
Contact
Hidden Bay Realty
***@hiddenbayrealty.cr
