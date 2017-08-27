News By Tag
Retail Secure Is Protecting Your Network Through Modern Security Solutions
Retail Secure is one of the leading PCI compliance solutions in the UK. They provide advanced network security and cyber security solutions not only for large business, but also for the small businesses.
Over the last few years, many large and small organizations and businesses as they were facing lot of security issues. The cyber security has become a major issue for the organization because they have suffered losses of millions of dollars because of the data hacks. The cybercrime in the UK is currently at its peak therefore it has become vital for the organizations to introduce concrete measures to prevent this.
Retail Secure completely understands the need of ever organization and that's why they came up with revolutionary ideal of launching Retail Compli which is a PCI based security system. Retail Compli helps organization to build a safe cardholder data environment to ensure that their confidential data remains protected from the cyber criminals and the hackers. Retail Secure also provide PCI consultancy services to the small businesses who also want to upgrade their systems and incorporate the PCI.
Affordable cyber security and PCI compliance solution
Protect your business from the ever-growing threat of a data breach with RetailCompli Could you really afford to come back from thousands of pounds of losses? Not only will you have compensation expenses, remediation costs, and fraud losses, but also you'll suffer severe reputational damage, and regaining trust can be very difficult and expensive. Make sure this doesn't happen with RetailCompli.
For more information visit https://www.retailsecure.co.uk/
About Retail Secure:
Retail Secure has been in the payments and communications business for over 25 years, working for banks, telecommunications and managed network solutions companies. Retail Secure is committed to provide simple, cost effective managed network security solutions to SMB's whilst helping achieve PCI DSS and guest WI-FI compliance.
Contact
Retail Secure
***@retailsecure.co.uk
