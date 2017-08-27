Heal Your Skin Problems Naturaly With Organic Shea Butter from Ghana Africa

Shea Butter is a miracle product from African that is very affective in helping to solve your skin problems and suffering for good. Use it daily and have beautiful skin the way nature intended without any chemicals or artificial ingredients.

-- Shea Butter is a miracle product from nature that is all natural and unrefined. It's full of vitamins and fatty acids that are essential for healthy skin the way nature intended. If you are allergic to chemicals or having problems with your skin then it's highly recommended to try natural alternatives to help treat and alleviate your topical skin problems. Mudfarm Organix Botanicals offers pure Unrefined Raw Organic Shea Butter from Ghana African. We sell both Ivory and Yellow Shea Butter that is 100% pure and natural.Use Shea Butter daily on your skin to help with dry patches, chapped lips or cracked skin. Use it on any and every skin problem that you may encounter for relief from itching and insect bites as well. Shea Butter can also be used as the perfect massage aid for sore muscles and fatigue. It's best to use African Black Soap for washing, then the butter for locking in the moisture. Black Soap is another natural product that has amazing benefits to the skin and hair. Use it religiously to see the effects of long term use.Unlike chemical and artificial products, your skin may take to Shea Butter and Black Soap very easily or it may take a short period to get use to the natural product. If you plan on going organic or vegan, then this is the perfect product for you as it contains no animal ingredients and there has been no testing on animals.We have a warehouse and distribution center along with a production facility located in Markham, Ontario Canada. We are open to the public by appointment only and pre-orders can also be picked up at our warehouse. We offer FREE SHIPPING in North America which includes Canada and the USA. Our Shea Butter and Black Soap products are genuine and are authentic from Ghana Africa.Mudfarm Organix Botanicals also offers Pure Organic Cocoa Butter, Virgin Coconut Oil, and Pure Organic Essential Oils. You can use Coconut Oil with your choice of Essential Oils to make your own whipped Shea Butter lotion, balms or moisturizers at home. It's very cost effective and you will be going natural all the way.Call/Text Order: 1 416 937 6350 Toll Free: 1 800 627 2703Email: Mudfarmorganix@gmail.com