Pilot Acquires Luxury Truck Accessory and Wheel Brand Rolling Big Power
From grilles and lift kits, to wheels and almost everything in between, RBP manufacturers luxury truck accessories allowing the builder to feature their unique personality to be showcased in their truck. Utilizing Pilot's strength in distribution and coupled with RBP's innovative products, the combined powerhouse of RBP and Pilot will elevate the entire truck builder experience with the brand.
Kelleigh Ash Vice President & General Manager of the new Rolling Big Power, has multiple degrees and certifications in the automotive and engineering industry, and is currently working on a PhD. She is ASE Master Certified in all categories including diesels, and has several patents as well.
"We are very excited about this acquisition. The power of Pilot's distribution and purchasing power, and the innovation and brand strength of RBP make the perfect foundation for us to drive explosive growth. We are getting very aggressive in our innovations and new products – so get ready for the next few years with RBP. We are going to redefine what it means to be 'Rolling Big Power,'" said Kelleigh.
"All the macro drivers around truck trends, new truck sales growth and OEM 'Bigger is Better' marketing makes us very bullish on the truck segment. Converting our marketing partnership into the acquisition made perfect sense," said President/CEO, Scott Webb.
About Pilot, Inc.: (http://www.pilotautomotive.com/
Founded in 1984, Pilot is an award-winning leader in aftermarket accessories for cars and trucks, electronics accessories, and more. They are best known for bringing to market unique and innovative products. Their headquarters in the City of Industry, California, is home to their in-house design and marketing, R&D and engineering, category management, and merchandising teams.
About Rolling Big Power (RBP): (http://www.rollingbigpower.com/
Since its inception in 2001, the Rolling Big Power™ (RBP) brand has established itself as a world-class leader in the custom off-road truck market. Its portfolio includes uniquely styled wheels, grilles, steps, aftermarket accessories and other off-road performance products. RBP has established itself as the brand used by the top truck builders and designers across the country. RBP continues to expand its product offering driven by its trendsetting culture and inspired by innovation.
