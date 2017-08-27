Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Oak Brook Offers Special Menu Benefiting Houston Flood Relief Fund

$5 from each discounted meal will be donated during September

-- With eight locations in the Houston area, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has been heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey.But that isn't stopping its sister restaurants across the country from banding together to do what it can to help support relief and recovery efforts. Beginning September 1, Perry's locations nationwide, including the Oak Brook location (5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, IL 60523; 630-571-1808)is offering a special discounted three-course menu that will be available during the entire month of September.For every meal served from the special discounted menu, $5 will be donated to the Houston Flood Relief Fund organized by Houston Texans star J. J. Watt. The three-course menu has been discounted to $49.95 and will include the choice of Wedge, Caesar or Kale salads followed by an entrées. Options include crowd favorites and dishes not found on the regular menu:• Bacon-wrapped Surf and Turf Filet – Nueske Applewood Smoked Bacon-wrapped filet topped with your choice of two grilled shrimp or jumbo lump crab meat• Perry's Famous Seven-finger-high Pork Chop – served with an individual side of whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce• Grilled Sea Bass – served with beurre fondue and char-grilled vegetables• 14 oz. Prime RibeyeThe special dinner will finish on a sweet note with the Dessert Trio–a sampling of Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée topped with a fresh raspberry, Praline Cheesecake and Perry's Chocolate Crunch–or Perry's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bar"Perry's is proud to be founded in Houston and we want to do what we can to support our hometown as we all cope with the devastation resulting from Hurricane Harvey," said Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry's Restaurants. "We are asking patrons to join us in trying to meet our goal of raising $200,000 for the Houston Flood Relief Fund."Reservations are required for this special three-course meal. Please alert the reservationist that you are requesting it when you make the reservation by calling 630-571-1808. The regular menu also will be available and can be found here.Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in aexperience, Perry's currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. A new Perry's Steakhouse will be opening in Grapevine, Texas late 2017. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.Facebook (Facebook.com/PerrysDining), Twitter (@PerrysDining)and Instagram (@PerrysSteakhouse)