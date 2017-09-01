News By Tag
Fans for the Cure Kicks off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with Screening at Cyclones Game
The PSA screening is a simple blood test that measures the concentration of prostate-specific antigen, a protein produced by the prostate gland. Tests will be administered by medical professionals from NYU Winthrop Hospital, Fans for the Cure's healthcare partner for this event. NYU Winthrop will also be communicating test results directly to those choosing to participate in the screening.
Started by longtime broadcaster Ed Randall in 2003, Fans for the Cure seeks to improve health outcomes and preserve the quality of men's lives by promoting the importance of identifying prostate cancer in its earliest stages. The charity both encourages regular doctor checkups and, in association with our healthcare partners and professionals, provides baseline PSA testing and consultation. The charity also offers educational and support seminars, printed and online reference materials, and referrals to physicians and cutting-edge research – all in the service of achieving best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
For more information visit http://www.fansforthecure.org.
Page Updated Last on: Sep 01, 2017