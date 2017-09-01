 
Fans for the Cure Kicks off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with Screening at Cyclones Game

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, September 7, Fans for the Cure will mark the beginning of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by holding a prostate cancer screening and distributing educational materials at MCU Park in Coney Island. The Brooklyn Cyclones will be playing the Staten Island Yankees in the final game of the season for both teams, and it's also Fan Appreciation Day.  Game time is 6:00 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

The PSA screening is a simple blood test that measures the concentration of prostate-specific antigen, a protein produced by the prostate gland. Tests will be administered by medical professionals from NYU Winthrop Hospital, Fans for the Cure's healthcare partner for this event. NYU Winthrop will also be communicating test results directly to those choosing to participate in the screening.

Started by longtime broadcaster Ed Randall in 2003, Fans for the Cure seeks to improve health outcomes and preserve the quality of men's lives by promoting the importance of identifying prostate cancer in its earliest stages. The charity both encourages regular doctor checkups and, in association with our healthcare partners and professionals, provides baseline PSA testing and consultation. The charity also offers educational and support seminars, printed and online reference materials, and referrals to physicians and cutting-edge research – all in the service of achieving best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

For more information visit http://www.fansforthecure.org.
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:Fans for the Cure, Prostate Cancer, Prostate Screening
Industry:Event
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Events
