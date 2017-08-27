 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827

Chamberlain Hrdlicka's Katherine Noll among 2017 Women in Law by San Antonio Woman Magazine

Noll is one of only four honorees featured in the July/August issue of the magazine
 
 
HOUSTON - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Katherine Noll, Chamberlain Hrdlicka's newest shareholder in its San Antonio office, was named one of four 2017 Women in Law in the July/August issue of San Antonio Woman. The honor is just the latest accolade for Noll, who was also named as one of "San Antonio's Best Lawyers" by SA Scene magazine in 2016.

With more than 10 years of experience, Noll has a broad federal and state tax expertise, with a focus on a diverse range of complex tax issues, including tax planning, business transactions, and representing clients before the IRS.  She has extensive experience resolving tax issues for corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, individuals, tax-exempt organizations, and financial institutions.  Throughout her career, Katherine has received multi-million dollar refunds from the IRS for her clients, has acted as legal counsel to private and publically-traded companies on the design, implementation and compliance for tax-advantaged compensation plans, and has extensive expertise in multi-state transaction taxes for software and IT services.

Deeply involved in the legal community, she is the immediate past-president of the Bexar County Women's Bar Association and Foundation and is a member of the American Bar Association, Tax Section; the San Antonio Bar Association; the State Bar of Texas; and the Oklahoma Bar Association. She is also involved in the Community Justice Program of San Antonio, the RioGrande Legal Aid Clinic, and the United States Tax Court Pro Bono Program.

Noll holds a Masters in Law, LL.M in tax from the New York University School of Law; a law degree, with highest honors, from the University of Tulsa College of Law; and a bachelor's degree in business administration with major in finance from Baylor University.


About Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to commercial and business litigation, the firm has expertise in tax planning and tax controversy, corporate law, securities and finance, employment law, employee benefits/ERISA, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, real estate, and construction law. http://www.chamberlainlaw.com

