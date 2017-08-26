News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Newcastle United FC as Western Conference Expansion Team
Upland (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Upland (Calif.), Newcastle United FC, which previously played in the UPSL's Southeast Division in Fall 2016, will play in the UPSL's Championship Division Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're excited to welcome back Newcastle United FC into the fold for the 2017 Fall Season. Newcastle United FC has built a strong youth club in the Inland Empire and it's good to see they are back to try their hand at a Pro Development team. They were a competitive side last year and it looks like they've strengthened their roster for this season. We wish Newcastle United FC the best in their return."
Newcastle United FC is owned by Upland resident Enzo Calandra. Born in Italy, Calandra, 42, is a Project Manager in the construction industry.
The club, which operates 13 different age-group teams and manages more than 200 players, will play its second Pro Development season in the UPSL led by co-founder by Upland resident Mark Araujo, Floor Manager at Accuturn Corporation, an airplane machine parts manufacturer in Riverside (Calif.).
Araujo, 29, is a native of Southern California who played four years of collegiate soccer at St. Mary's University in Northern California. He spent time playing with San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) Reserves before a knee injury derailed a promising career.
Newcastle United FC Co-Founder and General Manager Mark Araujo said, "After my time with the Quakes I spent some time playing with a competitive team in the San Francisco Soccer Football League but returned home two years ago and that's when we started the Newcastle United FC Men's Team. We really like the competitive nature of the UPSL, and how the league keeps growing."
The team posted an 8-11-2 record (26 points) in its first season and finished eighth out of 12 teams in the then Southeast Division.
"We have a lot of guys who played college, played NCAA Division 1, and actually played together growing up," Araujo said. "Now we have a good mix with some guys who have played pro, and some young guys."
Araujo concurrently coaches Newcastle United FC's Boys Under-14s.
The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Newcastle United Futbol Club
Newcastle United Futbol Club is an American soccer club currently based in Upland, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Newcastle United FC will begin play in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2011, Newcastle United FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the f Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Michael Araujo
Direct: 951-333-2595
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Website: https://www.nufcus.org/
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
