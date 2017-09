Enrollment Now Open for Fall Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company

Classes are taught by Mayor's Arts Award-Winner and Professional Actor/Director Brian McDonald.

Acting Classes

End

-- Enrollment is now open for fall acting classes at Rubicon Theatre Company for adults and children ages 5 and older. Classes will be taught by Rubicon Associate Artistic Director Brian McDonald, an award-winning professional actor and director and graduate of Boston Conservatory, whose credits include national tours and work with prestigious regional theatre companies including Denver Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCoy-Rigby at La Mirada, Musical Theatre Guild at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, and Rubicon. A previous recipient of the City of Ventura's Mayor's Arts Award for Emerging Artist, McDonald heads Rubicon's Education and Outreach programs and has directed numerous summer and mainstage productions.These process-oriented programs consist of vocal, physical and mental exercises; character analysis and development;scene study; theatre games, improvisation and audition technique. Classes provide opportunities for participants to think creatively and open themselves to new ideas and modes of expression. Each class culminates with a final presentation of the students' work for family and friends.Says McDonald, "We limit our class size in order to provide individual attention a nurturing environment where participants are able to participate and grow at their own pace."Costs range from $180-$240. Class descriptions, dates and prices are below, with further details online under Education on the Rubicon website: www.rubicontheatre.org In this fun introduction to the world of live theatre, students play imagination games, learn elements of storytelling, and develop reading and interpretive skills. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.: 6 Saturdays Sep. 30, 2017 – Nov. 11, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.: $180In this introductory class, the focus is on contemporary, age-appropriate monologues and scenes. Students learn fundamentals related to vocal production and body awareness on stage, memorization techniques, how to analyze a script, and how to listen and work with a scene partners. Some prior acting experience is beneficial but not necessary. This is an excellent class for young actors who are ready to take the next step. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.: 6 Saturdays Sep. 30, 2017 – Nov. 11, 2017 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: $200These fast-paced classes are challenging and great fun. In a nurturing environment, students develop greater confidence while acquiring intermediate acting skills. Script analysis and character development are taught through monologue and scene work as well as theatre games, voice and movement exercises and improvisation. Individual attention is given to each student and the class culminates in a final presentation for parents, family and friends.: 6 Mondays Sep. 25, 2017 – Nov. 6, 2017 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: $220This very popular class helps new and experienced students develop and refine their skills. Exercises help participants learn how to free their body and voice, find "neutral" and develop multi-layered, fully expressed characters physically, intellectually and emotionally. Contemporary scenes and monologues are chosen by the instructor for each student based on their aspirations and interests. This is a fast-paced three-hour course that meets for 6 Mondays culminating in an informal final presentation for family and friends.: 6 Mondays Sep. 25, 2017 – Nov. 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: $240directed Rubicon Theatre's productions of(nominated for an L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Production of a Play),and. Other directing credits include Tennessee Williams'and. Before moving to California, McDonald appeared in the National Tours ofand. Other acting credits include(Denver Center),(Theatre Virginia),and Shaw's(Lyric Stage),(La Mirada Performing Arts Center),(Ahmanson), Musical Theatre Guild's production of(Pasadena Playhouse and Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center) andandRubicon). Brian received an LA Weekly award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Gaveston in Circle X's production of Brecht'sdirected by Michael Michetti. In 2007, Brian was honored to receive a Mayor's Arts Award as "Emerging Artist" from the City of San Buenaventura. His work in the community has earned him the Phi Delta Kappa Community Partnership Award and an Honorary Service Award from the California State PTA. Brian has been on staff at Rubicon since 2002 and served as Production Manager and Associate Producer before becoming the Company's first Education and Outreach Director. He is the founder and program director of Rubicon's Summer Youth Program, which offer training intensives in Musical Theatre, Shakespeare, Acting and Technical Theatre. Brian is a B.F.A. graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music, Dance and Theatre.To read more about and register for classes, please visit the Education and Outreach section at www.rubicontheatre.org. Or call (805) 667-2912 ext. 234 for assistance.