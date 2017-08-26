News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Enrollment Now Open for Fall Classes at Rubicon Theatre Company
Classes are taught by Mayor's Arts Award-Winner and Professional Actor/Director Brian McDonald.
These process-oriented programs consist of vocal, physical and mental exercises; character analysis and development;
Says McDonald, "We limit our class size in order to provide individual attention a nurturing environment where participants are able to participate and grow at their own pace."
Costs range from $180-$240. Class descriptions, dates and prices are below, with further details online under Education on the Rubicon website: www.rubicontheatre.org
FALL SESSION
Acting (Ages 5-7): In this fun introduction to the world of live theatre, students play imagination games, learn elements of storytelling, and develop reading and interpretive skills. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.
When: 6 Saturdays Sep. 30, 2017 – Nov. 11, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Tuition: $180
Acting (Ages 8-12): In this introductory class, the focus is on contemporary, age-appropriate monologues and scenes. Students learn fundamentals related to vocal production and body awareness on stage, memorization techniques, how to analyze a script, and how to listen and work with a scene partners. Some prior acting experience is beneficial but not necessary. This is an excellent class for young actors who are ready to take the next step. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.
When: 6 Saturdays Sep. 30, 2017 – Nov. 11, 2017 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tuition: $200
Acting (Ages 13-18): These fast-paced classes are challenging and great fun. In a nurturing environment, students develop greater confidence while acquiring intermediate acting skills. Script analysis and character development are taught through monologue and scene work as well as theatre games, voice and movement exercises and improvisation. Individual attention is given to each student and the class culminates in a final presentation for parents, family and friends.
When: 6 Mondays Sep. 25, 2017 – Nov. 6, 2017 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuition: $220
Acting (Ages 19+): This very popular class helps new and experienced students develop and refine their skills. Exercises help participants learn how to free their body and voice, find "neutral" and develop multi-layered, fully expressed characters physically, intellectually and emotionally. Contemporary scenes and monologues are chosen by the instructor for each student based on their aspirations and interests. This is a fast-paced three-hour course that meets for 6 Mondays culminating in an informal final presentation for family and friends.
When: 6 Mondays Sep. 25, 2017 – Nov. 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tuition: $240
More about the Instructor
BRIAN McDONALD directed Rubicon Theatre's productions of Bus Stop (nominated for an L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Production of a Play), Forever Plaid, Other Desert Cities, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, The Sunset Limited, A Tuna Christmas, Hello! My Baby, Master Harold…and the boys and A Rubicon Family Christmas. Other directing credits include Tennessee Williams' Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen, Hooters, Our Town, Little Women, Bye Bye Birdie, HONK!, Babes in Arms, Once on This Island, Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!, Seussical the Musical, Footloose, The Great White Way, Godspell, Free to Be You and Me, Urinetown, West Side Story, In the Heights, On the Town and Hello! My Baby. Before moving to California, McDonald appeared in the National Tours of Miss Saigon and Forever Plaid. Other acting credits include Room Service (Denver Center), Gifts of the Magi (Theatre Virginia), Master Harold...and the boys and Shaw's You Never Can Tell (Lyric Stage), Grease (La Mirada Performing Arts Center), 3hree (Ahmanson), Musical Theatre Guild's production of Saturday Night (Pasadena Playhouse and Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center) and The Importance of Being Earnest and Man of La Mancha (Rubicon). Brian received an LA Weekly award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Gaveston in Circle X's production of Brecht's Edward II directed by Michael Michetti. In 2007, Brian was honored to receive a Mayor's Arts Award as "Emerging Artist" from the City of San Buenaventura. His work in the community has earned him the Phi Delta Kappa Community Partnership Award and an Honorary Service Award from the California State PTA. Brian has been on staff at Rubicon since 2002 and served as Production Manager and Associate Producer before becoming the Company's first Education and Outreach Director. He is the founder and program director of Rubicon's Summer Youth Program, which offer training intensives in Musical Theatre, Shakespeare, Acting and Technical Theatre. Brian is a B.F.A. graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music, Dance and Theatre.
To read more about and register for classes, please visit the Education and Outreach section at www.rubicontheatre.org. Or call (805) 667-2912 ext. 234 for assistance.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse