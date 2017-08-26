 
Kathy White Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Associate Broker Kathy White Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office
 
 
Kathy White
Kathy White
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Kathy White has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as an Associate Broker in the Sarasota, Florida, office. She has 10 years of real estate experience, last serving with Keller Williams On The Water, where she was a member of the 2 Million Dollar Club for the past three years.

         White brings extensive market knowledge and makes customer service a priority. "Dealing fairly and honestly with buyers and sellers, helping all parties to come to a win-win situation, is most important to me," she says. She is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES).

         A native of Denver, Colorado, White majored in Business at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Prior to her real estate career, she worked as an interior decorator and as a sales person in the printing and publishing division for 3M in Boston, Massachusetts.

         The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. White can be reached at 941-225-2122 or whitekw1@gmail.com.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Thomas & Brannan Communications
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Alliance Group, Sarasota Florida
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
