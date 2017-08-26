News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Antioch University Announces New Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement
New Associate Vice Chancellor brings vast experience in higher education fundraising
Tan was selected from a national pool of candidates for his success in fundraising for non-profits and his demonstrated commitment to higher education and student success. He joins Antioch after serving 10 years as the executive director of the Ventura College Foundation.
"The Antioch University community is excited to welcome Mr. Tan and to leverage his vast experience in higher education fundraising to continue Antioch University's upward trajectory in fund development,"
At the Foundation under Tan's leadership, VCF's assets and endowment grew nearly 60 percent, and nearly $20 million in donor fundraising was awarded to students in scholarships, grants and support for programs and textbooks. He initiated the creation of a diesel mechanics program by securing a $1-million corporate lead gift and led the college's Promise program, one of the first in the state, which provides a tuition-free freshman year for every Ventura County high school graduate. More than 10,000 students have benefited from the VC Promise.
Prior to Ventura College, Tan was the managing director of Ventura-based Rubicon Theatre Company. His community service includes serving as past president of the Ventura County Leadership Academy, board member for Ventura County Ballet, and advisory board member for Rubicon Theatre Company. He also performed pro-bono strategic and fundraising consulting for non-profit organizations in the region.
Tim Forbess, Antioch University's Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement commented, "Norbert brings his passion for the values that make Antioch distinctive among educational institutions. I am confident he will be able to communicate Antioch's role in social, economic, and environmental justice to our alumni and donors and assist our team in raising significant and transformative gifts to serve more students."
After receiving his B.S. in Business Administration from UC Berkeley, Mr. Tan earned his M.B.A. in Non-Profit and Arts Management from the top-ranked Anderson School at UCLA.
Antioch University is an accredited, non-profit university and a bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education that serves adult students around the world, online and from its five campuses in four states in addition to its University-wide international and doctoral programs. The University lives by its mission every day by helping students realize their potential and achieve their educational and career goals through a rigorous and responsive learning environment. Antioch University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Antioch University Santa Barbara has received Federal designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution under Titles III & V of the Higher Education Act. For more information, visit https://www.antioch.edu/
Contact
Julie Hall
***@mayersonmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse