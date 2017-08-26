Leading PEO INFINITI HR Selects HomeBenefitIQ To Provide Real Estate Benefit Program for Employees

INFINITI HR's HomeBenefitIQ Program Means Customized Real Estate Options for Employees

-- INFINITI HR has bolstered the benefit package it offers its employees by partnering with HomeBenefitIQ (HBIQ) to provide an innovative new program.The HBIQ Program is a new, 100% voluntary benefit program that provides bundled services from hand-selected professionals who are experts in their field of mortgage, real estate and finance. These professionals will work with INFINITI HR employees one-on-one to achieve goals. Additionally, HBIQ is a complete benefit package with discounts offered from each of the providers, as well as other area professionals, thereby saving employees both money and time.The move helps INFINITI HR improve its employee benefits package without incurring any additional cost, while offering employees an outstanding service that can benefit them by saving them both time and money."We're pleased to assist our employees through the HomeBenefitIQ program," INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "Our employees will enjoy access to a tremendous customized real estate program, one that will serve as a great addition to our employee benefit package."To learn more about how you can take advantage of the HBIQ Program, visit HBIQintro.com and enter code CH21.About HomeBenefitIQHomeBenefitIQ provides the employees with a complete mortgage and real estate program that also includes hand-selected professional partners that are tops in their field of expertise with a focus on outstanding customer service thus helping employees achieve their mortgage/real estate and financial goals.About INFINITI HRINFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages. Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.