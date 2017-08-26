News By Tag
AML Wrestling/August 2017/Official Results
Here are the results of AML Wrestling Presents: NOW THAT'S COOL! which was held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in the Lexington Senior High School Gym in Lexington, NC
Future Stars of AML Wrestling Pre-Show Results
TOP SHELF GUYS (KL3, BOBBY BALYNTYNE & SLIM DRE) versus JAMES BLADE, BIG JOE & DAVE DAWSON. In the opening match, Blade, Joe, and Dawson were in control for the majority of the match. Despite that, issues lingered for them in the bout. In the end, it was the Top Shelf Guys who secured the win when KL3that hit a frog splash off the top rope. This was a solid performance by all in the opening contest.
BIG TIME YAH versus GRAHAM BELL. Bell got some offense in early but Yah turned it around and won the bout with a vicious spinebuster for the win.
Main Show Results
BOSS HOGG versus DROLIX. This was an extremely physical match which went back and forth several times with both getting near pinfalls in the process. In the end, it was Boss Hogg that hit a superplex off the top rope for the win.
THE EXTREME HORSEMEN (CW ANDERSON & DAMIEN WAYNE) versus THE MONSTER SQUAD (BILLY BRASH & JOSH CUTSHALL). Before the match, CW Anderson got on the mic and announced that Damien Wayne was the newest member of the Extreme Horsemen It appeared that the Extreme Horsemen had the match won when Wayne hit an elbow off the top rope, but the fall was broken up. The end of the match came when Wayne hit a piledriver on Brash to win in their debut match as a team in AML Wrestling. In the process, they sent a message to the rest of the tag team division.
HOSS HAGOOD versus DANTE CABALLERO. It looked as if Caballero had this match won a few times. However, Hagood (in his AML Wrestling debut) ended up getting the win when he hit the Alabama Slam for the win.
ZANE RILEY versus KEITH MAC versus AXTON RAY versus MOVIE MYK (Fatal 4-Way). Riley, Mac, and Axton teamed up to take turns punching Movie Myk. However, each star eventually got their chance to show what they could do in the ring. Riley finally ended the match by pinning Movie Myk for the win.
KEN DIXON versus IAN MAXWELL. This was a solid back and forth match between Dixon & Maxwell until Big Time Yah rushed the ring and gave Maxwell a DDT on a chair. Montana Black came to help Maxwell to the back after the match. Match officially ruled "No Contest".
GEORDIE BULLDOGS (c) versus THE HEATSEEKERS w/ George South. Match 2 in the best of 3 series for the AML Wrestling Tag Team Titles. It appeared The Heatseekers were going to win the titles back several times throughout the matcg but The Geordie Bulldogs delivered the win in the end. The series is now tied 1-1 with the deciding match happening at the next AML Wrestling event on September 30 in Thomasville, NC.
BRANDON SCOTT (c) versus CARLITO/Prestige Championship. Scott retained his Prestige Championship. After the match, Scott and referee Jeff Bunton got into a heated argument as the champion does not like the way Bunton officiates matches. The two have had problems in the past. Carlito broke up the exchange by hitting the back cracker on Scott.
ZANE DAWSON (c) w/ GEORGE SOUTH verses MONTANA BLACK. After the introductions, South told Black that he trained him and then offered him a spot into The Xpendables faction. Black shook Dawson's hand but then he choke slammed the champion instead and nearly pinned him to win the match. Dawson eventually took over and you could see South a few times pleading with Black as to why he took the match. Black then hit a DDT on Dawson, but the champion was bailed out after interference from South. Dawson finally secured the win and retained the title by hitting Montana with a vicious lariat. Dawson continues to look dominant as champion.
Be sure to get your tickets for America's Most Liked Wrestling's return to Thomasville, NC on September 30 for ACTION TALKS. Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms is scheduled to appear along with the Stars of AML Wrestling. Buy tickets or get more info at http://www.AMLWrestling.com
