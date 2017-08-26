 
News By Tag
* High Blood Pressure
* Natural
* Video
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Foresthill
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


Free Videos Help You Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally

 
 
"Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control," a top ten Amazon Prev Med eBook
"Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control," a top ten Amazon Prev Med eBook
FORESTHILL, Calif. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- What natural supplements can help me lower my blood pressure?  If I want to use only natural agents what should my goal blood pressure be? Are the dangers of high blood pressure overblown?  How can I determine which natural strategies are best for lowering my blood pressure?

These and other questions are answered in the best-selling book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control."  On the first anniversary of its release, David DeRose, MD, one of the book's authors has announced a dedicated website where you can gain some of the book's best insights--free of charge.

Four interviews with Dr. DeRose from the "Wellness Hour" TV broadcast are found on our new web page. Listen to one or more of the following at no charge:

   Lowering Blood Pressure Naturally

   Reversing High Blood Pressure in Just 30 Days

   Supplements to Lower Blood Pressure

   Blood Pressure Meds That May Be Harmful

The web page for these free videos is http://www.compasshealth.net/hbp-videos/. That page also provides a link where you can purchase autographed copies of the book. If you prefer, you can pick up a copy of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Control/dp/1942730020. The book is available in hard cover, soft cover, Kindle eBook, and audiobook editions.

Media Contact
Sonja DeRose
580-504-7043
sonja.derose@yahoo.com
End
Source:CompassHealth Consulting Press
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:High Blood Pressure, Natural, Video
Industry:Health
Location:Foresthill - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CompassHealth Consulting, Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share