Free Videos Help You Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally
These and other questions are answered in the best-selling book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." On the first anniversary of its release, David DeRose, MD, one of the book's authors has announced a dedicated website where you can gain some of the book's best insights--free of charge.
Four interviews with Dr. DeRose from the "Wellness Hour" TV broadcast are found on our new web page. Listen to one or more of the following at no charge:
Lowering Blood Pressure Naturally
Reversing High Blood Pressure in Just 30 Days
Supplements to Lower Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure Meds That May Be Harmful
The web page for these free videos is http://www.compasshealth.net/
Sonja DeRose
580-504-7043
sonja.derose@
