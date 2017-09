Free Videos Help You Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally

"Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control," a top ten Amazon Prev Med eBook

-- What natural supplements can help me lower my blood pressure? If I want to use only natural agents what should my goal blood pressure be? Are the dangers of high blood pressure overblown? How can I determine which natural strategies are best for lowering my blood pressure?These and other questions are answered in the best-selling book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." On the first anniversary of its release, David DeRose, MD, one of the book's authors has announced a dedicated website where you can gain some of the book's best insights--free of charge.Four interviews with Dr. DeRose from the "Wellness Hour" TV broadcast are found on our new web page. Listen to one or more of the following at no charge:Lowering Blood Pressure NaturallyReversing High Blood Pressure in Just 30 DaysSupplements to Lower Blood PressureBlood Pressure Meds That May Be HarmfulThe web page for these free videos is http://www.compasshealth.net/ hbp-videos/ . That page also provides a link where you can purchase autographed copies of the book. If you prefer, you can pick up a copy of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Control/dp/1942730020. The book is available in hard cover, soft cover, Kindle eBook, and audiobook editions.