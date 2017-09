The Rochester Junior Women's Club Hosts its 19th Annual Lobster Boil

The Rochester Junior Women's Club anticipates raising over $5,000.00 for local charities with one of the most-loved area fundraisers.

LobsterBoilResized

Contact

Christina Strickland

Volunteer Publicity Coordinator

***@modernhomeschoolfamily.com Christina StricklandVolunteer Publicity Coordinator

End

-- The Rochester Junior Women's Club (RJWC) is now accepting orders for its 19Annual Lobster Boil Fundraiser.This unique fundraising event is anticipated by many residents of the greater Rochester area. Participants place their orders in advance, and the women of the club will have succulent, fresh, live, one to one-and-a-half pound lobsters flown in fresh from Maine on the day of pick up at the OPC on September 30, 2017. Customers can choose to pick up their lobsters live or cooked.Lobster Boil is a great time to entertain friends and family or enjoy a quiet dinner for two. Customers choose the pick-up time; and simply "drive-thru"to pick up orders, making this one of the most convenient and unique fundraising dinners. Rochester Junior Women's club members will cook, wrap, and orders ready for pick up, using packaging designed to keep lobsters hot for up to two hours.The Rochester Junior Women's Club anticipates raising over $5,000.00 for local charities including Career Dress, OU Cares, Sew Much Comfort, the Professional Law Enforcement Association Foundation and the Older Person's Commissions."We have been working since June to prepare for this event. It's always a lot of fun for the women in the club and for the people who buy the lobsters. We love hosting this fundraiser and hope to exceed our goal in support of local charities," says Donna Affeldt, chair of this event, along with Sharon Heussner.Lobsters are $21 each or customers can opt to order a "Baker's Dozen," receiving 13 lobsters for the price of 12. Orders can be placed online at http://RJWC.org/ iet0 and must be received by September 14, 2017.The Club President, Carol Anne Ketelsen is available for interviews about the Rochester Junior Women's Club and the charities it supports.