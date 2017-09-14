News By Tag
The Rochester Junior Women's Club Hosts its 19th Annual Lobster Boil
The Rochester Junior Women's Club anticipates raising over $5,000.00 for local charities with one of the most-loved area fundraisers.
This unique fundraising event is anticipated by many residents of the greater Rochester area. Participants place their orders in advance, and the women of the club will have succulent, fresh, live, one to one-and-a-half pound lobsters flown in fresh from Maine on the day of pick up at the OPC on September 30, 2017. Customers can choose to pick up their lobsters live or cooked.
Lobster Boil is a great time to entertain friends and family or enjoy a quiet dinner for two. Customers choose the pick-up time; and simply "drive-thru"
The Rochester Junior Women's Club anticipates raising over $5,000.00 for local charities including Career Dress, OU Cares, Sew Much Comfort, the Professional Law Enforcement Association Foundation and the Older Person's Commissions.
"We have been working since June to prepare for this event. It's always a lot of fun for the women in the club and for the people who buy the lobsters. We love hosting this fundraiser and hope to exceed our goal in support of local charities," says Donna Affeldt, chair of this event, along with Sharon Heussner.
Lobsters are $21 each or customers can opt to order a "Baker's Dozen," receiving 13 lobsters for the price of 12. Orders can be placed online at http://RJWC.org/
About Rochester Junior Women's Club
The Rochester Junior Women's Club (RJWC) is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1956. It is a group of lively, intelligent women whose mission statement calls them to promote education, strive to preserve natural resources, work to benefit the elderly and support the arts in our community. Since its inception, The Rochester Junior Women's Club has donated more than 1 million hours of community service and raised over $920,000.00 to support local charitable organizations.
The Club President, Carol Anne Ketelsen is available for interviews about the Rochester Junior Women's Club and the charities it supports.
Contact
Christina Strickland
Volunteer Publicity Coordinator
***@modernhomeschoolfamily.com
