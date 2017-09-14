 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Womens Interests
* Michigan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

The Rochester Junior Women's Club Hosts its 19th Annual Lobster Boil

The Rochester Junior Women's Club anticipates raising over $5,000.00 for local charities with one of the most-loved area fundraisers.
 
 
LobsterBoilResized
LobsterBoilResized
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Charity
Womens Interests
Michigan

Industry:
Event

Location:
Rochester - Michigan - US

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rochester Junior Women's Club (RJWC) is now accepting orders for its 19th Annual Lobster Boil Fundraiser.

This unique fundraising event is anticipated by many residents of the greater Rochester area. Participants place their orders in advance, and the women of the club will have succulent, fresh, live, one to one-and-a-half pound lobsters flown in fresh from Maine on the day of pick up at the OPC on September 30, 2017. Customers can choose to pick up their lobsters live or cooked.

Lobster Boil is a great time to entertain friends and family or enjoy a quiet dinner for two. Customers choose the pick-up time; and simply "drive-thru" to pick up orders, making this one of the most convenient and unique fundraising dinners. Rochester Junior Women's club members will cook, wrap, and orders ready for pick up, using packaging designed to keep lobsters hot for up to two hours.

The Rochester Junior Women's Club anticipates raising over $5,000.00 for local charities including Career Dress, OU Cares, Sew Much Comfort, the Professional Law Enforcement Association Foundation and the Older Person's Commissions.

"We have been working since June to prepare for this event. It's always a lot of fun for the women in the club and for the people who buy the lobsters. We love hosting this fundraiser and hope to exceed our goal in support of local charities," says Donna Affeldt, chair of this event, along with Sharon Heussner.

Lobsters are $21 each or customers can opt to order a "Baker's Dozen," receiving 13 lobsters for the price of 12. Orders can be placed online at http://RJWC.org/iet0 and must be received by September 14, 2017.

About Rochester Junior Women's Club

The Rochester Junior Women's Club (RJWC) is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1956. It is a group of lively, intelligent women whose mission statement calls them to promote education, strive to preserve natural resources, work to benefit the elderly and support the arts in our community. Since its inception, The Rochester Junior Women's Club has donated more than 1 million hours of community service and raised over $920,000.00 to support local charitable organizations.

The Club President, Carol Anne Ketelsen is available for interviews about the Rochester Junior Women's Club and the charities it supports.

Contact
Christina Strickland
Volunteer Publicity Coordinator
***@modernhomeschoolfamily.com
End
Source:
Email:***@modernhomeschoolfamily.com Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Womens Interests, Michigan
Industry:Event
Location:Rochester - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share