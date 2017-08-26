DFW REALTORS® GREEN Designation recipient

 
DALLAS - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Charleston Hearne

Metrotex Association of Realtors Member

c@chearne.com 817-403-3001

DFW REALTOR® ACHIEVES NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® GREEN DESIGNATION

Dallas, TexasCharleston Hearne with Kennerly Properties Inc. has been awarded the National Association of REALTORS®' NAR's Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR.

Charleston Hearne achieved this prestigious designation after completing topic-specific course work designed specifically for REALTORS®.  The designation courses were created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of industry experts from across the country; ensuring designees gain comprehensive knowledge of green homes and issues of resource-efficiency in relation to real estate and home owners.

More specifically, Hearne was trained in understanding what makes a property green, helping clients evaluate the cost/benefits of resource-efficient features and practices, distinguishing between industry rating and classification systems, listing and marketing green homes and buildings, discussing the financial grants and incentives available to homeowners, and understanding how buyer and seller preferences may be inspired by resource-efficiency.

"Living green is about making healthy choices that are also easy on your wallet. NAR Green Designees have the necessary resources and relationships to effectively work with you to find your next home or assess your next green project." said Marc Gould, Vice President of NAR's Green Designation.  NAR's Green Designation was developed in response to growing consumer awareness of the benefits of resource-efficient homes and buildings. The designation helps consumers understand the positive impact of home performance and identify REALTORS® who can help them realize their green real estate and lifestyle goals.

As an NAR Green Designee, Charleston Hearne has gained the knowledge and the tools necessary to become a trusted green resource for Dallas and surrounding areas.  For more information about Charleston Hearne please visit charlestonhearne.com or email c@chearne.com

For more information about NAR's Green Designation, visit www.greenresourcecouncil.org

