 
News By Tag
* H.265
* Its
* ITS Camera
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

GovComm Releases New ITS Camera Firmware Significantly Reducing Load on Network Resources

Necessity is the mother of all invention! GovComm's 5.4.9 OP firmware release is the result of extensive development, rigorous testing and most important: paying attention to our customer's needs.
 
 
2 MP Ultra Low Light ITS Camera
2 MP Ultra Low Light ITS Camera
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
H.265
Its
ITS Camera

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

MIAMI - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Deployment of intelligent transportation system (ITS) camera systems throughout the United States is coupled with challenge. Many states interpret standards differently and there is a never ending stream of new and upgraded network equipment and automation that require compatibility.  In today's competitive environment, it's not good enough to co-exist with yesterday's network equipment residing in an antiquated environment. At GovComm, our engineers and developers are focused on the furure and are excited about upgrades to the firmware of our ITS camera system platform.

Our new ITS camera firmware enhances previously existing smart technologies including counting and virtual detection zones, and introduces a new encoding technology we call H.264+ that provides 50% average bandwidth and storage savings.  H.264+ is similar to the much hyped H.265, but since H.264+ was internally developed, our customers save because there are no license fees to pass along.  The new firmware also strengthens security, reduces the load on computing resources, boosts noise suppression, optimizes bitrate control and embeds other on-board technologies. We also added a feature to upload an image (such as a logo) to the on-screen display.


GovComm's new ITS camera firmware is compatible with many state government ITS software platforms and media players such as VLC.  Specific state approvals and media compatibility should be confirmed prior to upgrading.

GovComm's president, Craig Waltzer, commented, "Our developers work hard to ensure GovComm customers receive highly available, first tier ITS equipment. We are extremely proud to have a highly skilled technical team and fortunate to have the management and back office to support this enhancement."

Contact your GovComm sales engineer to learn more about this and other ITS equipment offerings.

About GovComm

GovComm is a world leader in intelligent transportation system development, manufacturing, integration and network security. GovComm's ITS equipment and services are marketed to federal and state departments of transportation, municipal government agencies and qualified ITS contractors.

GovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.

For more information on GovComm, Inc. please visit: www.GovComm.us

Contact
Craig Waltzer
President & Chairman
1+305-937-2000 x 7101
cwaltzer@govcomm.us
End
Source:GovComm, Inc
Email:***@govcomm.us Email Verified
Tags:H.265, Its, ITS Camera
Industry:Transportation
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GovComm PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share