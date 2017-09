GovComm Releases New ITS Camera Firmware Significantly Reducing Load on Network Resources

Necessity is the mother of all invention! GovComm's 5.4.9 OP firmware release is the result of extensive development, rigorous testing and most important: paying attention to our customer's needs.

2 MP Ultra Low Light ITS Camera

Contact

Craig Waltzer

President & Chairman

1+305-937-2000 x 7101

cwaltzer@govcomm.us Craig WaltzerPresident & Chairman1+305-937-2000 x 7101

End

-- Deployment of intelligent transportation system (ITS) camera systems throughout the United States is coupled with challenge. Many states interpret standards differently and there is a never ending stream of new and upgraded network equipment and automation that require compatibility. In today's competitive environment, it's not good enough to co-exist with yesterday's network equipment residing in an antiquated environment. At GovComm, our engineers and developers are focused on the furure and are excited about upgrades to the firmware of our ITS camera system platform.Our new ITS camera firmware enhances previously existing smart technologies including counting and virtual detection zones, and introduces a new encoding technology we call H.264+ that provides 50% average bandwidth and storage savings. H.264+is similar to the much hyped H.265, but since H.264+ was internally developed, our customers save because there are no license fees to pass along. The new firmware also strengthens security, reduces the load on computing resources, boosts noise suppression, optimizes bitrate control and embeds other on-board technologies. We also added a feature to upload an image (such as a logo) to the on-screen display.GovComm's new ITS camera firmware is compatible with many state government ITS software platforms and media players such as VLC. Specific state approvals and media compatibility should be confirmed prior to upgrading.GovComm's president, Craig Waltzer, commented, "Our developers work hard to ensure GovComm customers receive highly available, first tier ITS equipment. We are extremely proud to have a highly skilled technical team and fortunate to have the management and back office to support this enhancement."Contact your GovComm sales engineer to learn more about this and other ITS equipment offerings.GovComm is a world leader in intelligent transportation system development, manufacturing, integration and network security. GovComm's ITS equipment and services are marketed to federal and state departments of transportation, municipal government agencies and qualified ITS contractors.GovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.For more information on GovComm, Inc. please visit: www.GovComm.us