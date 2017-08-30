News By Tag
GovComm Releases New ITS Camera Firmware Significantly Reducing Load on Network Resources
Necessity is the mother of all invention! GovComm's 5.4.9 OP firmware release is the result of extensive development, rigorous testing and most important: paying attention to our customer's needs.
Our new ITS camera firmware enhances previously existing smart technologies including counting and virtual detection zones, and introduces a new encoding technology we call H.264+ that provides 50% average bandwidth and storage savings. H.264+
GovComm's new ITS camera firmware is compatible with many state government ITS software platforms and media players such as VLC. Specific state approvals and media compatibility should be confirmed prior to upgrading.
GovComm's president, Craig Waltzer, commented, "Our developers work hard to ensure GovComm customers receive highly available, first tier ITS equipment. We are extremely proud to have a highly skilled technical team and fortunate to have the management and back office to support this enhancement."
Contact your GovComm sales engineer to learn more about this and other ITS equipment offerings.
About GovComm
GovComm is a world leader in intelligent transportation system development, manufacturing, integration and network security. GovComm's ITS equipment and services are marketed to federal and state departments of transportation, municipal government agencies and qualified ITS contractors.
GovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.
For more information on GovComm, Inc. please visit: www.GovComm.us
Contact
Craig Waltzer
President & Chairman
1+305-937-2000 x 7101
cwaltzer@govcomm.us
