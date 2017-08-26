Scale Replicas of Famous Stadiums Across the Globe

Crowdfunding Campaign for Julio Cortes's Stunning Scaled Models

--offers detailed scale replicas of massive stadiums across the world so fans can take these wherever they want and assemble them. Created by Julio César Cortés from the city of Quito in Ecuador, this project is for those sports lovers and collectors who consider the stadium a pristine temple. The purpose is creating a major link between fans and the Club and between family members and friends who build the model.Julio creates the ultimate game for fans who want to go back to their first memories watching a game with friends, encouraging ideas, first championships, feats and achievements. Celebrate the legends of soccer with this scaled replicas. Scale models and replicas of buildings or monuments are nothing new. This marks the first time a unique product has been developed for stadium and sports enthusiasts.You can identify with your stadium lifelong. This 6 piece replica is ascaled model made ofwith a metallic finish. No glue or stickers are needed and the collectable stadia are simply a delight for sports lovers. Aroundis needed for commercial agreements, the steel matrix, and initial production ofPlease forward donations to the campaign link provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details of the campaign on social media.