Scale Replicas of Famous Stadiums Across the Globe

Crowdfunding Campaign for Julio Cortes's Stunning Scaled Models
 
MIRADOR DEL PULULAHUA, Ecuador - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Escaladio estadios a escala (Your stadium with you always) offers detailed scale replicas of massive stadiums across the world so fans can take these wherever they want and assemble them. Created by  Julio César Cortés from the city of Quito in Ecuador, this project is for those sports lovers and collectors who consider the stadium a pristine temple. The purpose is creating a major link between fans and the Club and between family members and friends who build the model.

An architect with a passion for football, Julio creates the ultimate game for fans who want to go back to their first memories watching a game with friends, encouraging ideas, first championships, feats and achievements. Celebrate the legends of soccer with this scaled replicas. Scale models and replicas of buildings or monuments are nothing new. This marks the first time a unique product has been developed for stadium and sports enthusiasts.

You can identify with your stadium lifelong. This 6 piece replica is a 13.5 x15 cm scaled model made of 100% durable plastic with a metallic finish. No glue or stickers are needed and the collectable stadia are simply a delight for sports lovers. Around US$120,000 is needed for commercial agreements, the steel matrix, and initial production of 5000 units.

Please forward donations to the campaign link provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details of the campaign on social media.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/escaladio-estadios-a-e...

Mr. Julio Cortes
***@gmail.com
ESCALADIO
Email:***@gmail.com
