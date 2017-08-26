News By Tag
Scale Replicas of Famous Stadiums Across the Globe
Crowdfunding Campaign for Julio Cortes's Stunning Scaled Models
An architect with a passion for football, Julio creates the ultimate game for fans who want to go back to their first memories watching a game with friends, encouraging ideas, first championships, feats and achievements. Celebrate the legends of soccer with this scaled replicas. Scale models and replicas of buildings or monuments are nothing new. This marks the first time a unique product has been developed for stadium and sports enthusiasts.
You can identify with your stadium lifelong. This 6 piece replica is a 13.5 x15 cm scaled model made of 100% durable plastic with a metallic finish. No glue or stickers are needed and the collectable stadia are simply a delight for sports lovers. Around US$120,000 is needed for commercial agreements, the steel matrix, and initial production of 5000 units.
Please forward donations to the campaign link provided below. If you are unable to donate, kindly share details of the campaign on social media.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
