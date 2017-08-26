Directing a Major Music Video For a Hip Hop Artist

Crowdfunding Campaign for Hip Hop Singer Blaine Belladonna's New Video

Mr. Montez Brown

--is on a mission and it is to give a talented young, female, hip hop artist Blaine Belladonna showcase her talent. Requiring the necessities to shot an awesome video, but lacking the resources for locations, professional lighting, different lenses and props, Montez has set out to gatherfor his chance to launch the talented Blaine.Montez reaches out to all the music lovers who care for hip hop through a crowdfundingfor this purpose. So many talented artists do not get a chance to be heard due to low or no budgets and the inability to market their natural talent. Seeking to give Blaine a chance to highlight her skills and singing abilities, Montez has conceived this crowdfunding campaign to give the songstress and rapper a chance to beHelp Montez bring young talent to the fore and extend your support today. Click on the campaign link provided below to fund this initiative.