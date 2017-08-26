News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Directing a Major Music Video For a Hip Hop Artist
Crowdfunding Campaign for Hip Hop Singer Blaine Belladonna's New Video
Montez reaches out to all the music lovers who care for hip hop through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for this purpose. So many talented artists do not get a chance to be heard due to low or no budgets and the inability to market their natural talent. Seeking to give Blaine a chance to highlight her skills and singing abilities, Montez has conceived this crowdfunding campaign to give the songstress and rapper a chance to be big on the music scene.
Help Montez bring young talent to the fore and extend your support today. Click on the campaign link provided below to fund this initiative.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Mr. Montez Brown
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse