 
News By Tag
* Film
* Indiegogo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

Directing a Major Music Video For a Hip Hop Artist

Crowdfunding Campaign for Hip Hop Singer Blaine Belladonna's New Video
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Montez Brown is on a mission and it is to give a talented young, female, hip hop artist Blaine Belladonna showcase her talent. Requiring the necessities to shot an awesome video, but lacking the resources for locations, professional lighting, different lenses and props, Montez has set out to gather US$10,000 for his chance to launch the talented Blaine.

Montez reaches out to all the music lovers who care for hip hop through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for this purpose. So many talented artists do not get a chance to be heard due to low or no budgets and the inability to market their natural talent. Seeking to give Blaine a chance to highlight her skills and singing abilities, Montez has conceived this crowdfunding campaign to give the songstress and rapper a chance to be big on the music scene.

Help Montez bring young talent to the fore and extend your support today. Click on the campaign link provided below to fund this initiative.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/directing-major-music-...

Media Contact
Mr. Montez Brown
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Blaine Belladonna
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Film, Indiegogo
Industry:Media
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share