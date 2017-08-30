KNJ360 Relativity Services Director Dawne Herbert Renews Relativity Certified Administrator Status SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- KNJ360 Director of Relativity Services Dawne Herbert renewed her status as a Relativity Certified Administrator. The RCA designation is earned through experience, testing, and a hands-on exercise. Case administrators with the award fully understand Relativity's capabilities and can maximize the software's flexibility for legal teams.



The exam focuses on case management and the organization of data. Those who pass are positioned to analyze and leverage data for cases hosted in kCura's Relativity, including supervising threading, deduplication, and batching.



Dawne's clients benefit from her knowledge, but also from her more than 10 years supporting eDiscovery. Prior to joining KNJ360, Dawne worked at Foley & Lardner LLP as well as Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She has been a recognized RCA since October 2015.



"We have been thrilled since Dawne joined us in May," says Brad Shirk, Director of Director of eDiscovery at KNJ360. "Having used Relativity on the client-side, she is especially sensitive and responsive to her customers' needs. Coupled with her extensive experience, this certification makes her all the more valuable to our clients."



KNJ360 invests in professional development as part of its commitment to providing outstanding client experiences. Its project managers act as master guides, thinking deeply about data and strategically applying technology and tools.



About KNJ360



KNJ360 is an eDiscovery consulting boutique that develops innovative and effective workflows for risk management and electronic discovery matters. The team's strategic approach is grounded in its expertise with top-tier technologies that allow for customizable implementations to suit individual corporate environments and legal matters. KNJ360's accomplished eDiscovery consultants and project managers are litigation technology veterans who provide guidance and insight that goes beyond the expected. Please visit



