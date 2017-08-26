News By Tag
Why You Need Off-Page SEO For Your Jewelry Website
Domain Authority
An important indicator of a website's strength is domain authority, which can be found on Moz (https://moz.com/
While you cannot control which sites link to your site, it's essential to avoid link swapping schemes if the links come from inferior sites. Examples of inferior sites are those with thin content, dead links and malicious links. Some sites only exist as "link farms," which search engines often penalize. You absolutely should not pay for links, because it's a practice that distorts popularity frowned upon by search engines.
How To Improve Off-Page SEO
One of the most valuable ways to utilize off-page SEO for your jewelry website is simply to create unique and meaningful content in which other sites will want to link. Keep in mind that only a small percentage of websites have high domain authority scores due to backlinks. Many inexperienced marketers often assume that link quantity is all that matters, when the truth is that link quality is much more important.
Another way to improve off-page SEO for your jewelry store is to share your content on social media. The more it's shared by others, the more it will let search engines know that your content is valued by others. Your content can also get more visibility by asking influencers in your industry to link to your site. Guest blogs on high authority sites can also produce quality links back to your site.
Conclusion
Ultimately, if you practice off-page SEO for your jewelry websites, you can attract more traffic and be seen as more influential by Google. By making sure that you have plenty of authoritative sites linking to your website, your domain authority is sure to improve significantly. GemFind specializes in both on and off-page SEO, and offer various services to help increase your digital marketing strategies. For more information, contact GemFind (http://www.gemfind.com/
