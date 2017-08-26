News By Tag
Modern Day Revival of Healing in Daytona Beach Sept. 27-30
This event will usher in the glory of God and ignite those who attend with the fire of renewal.
Lillian de Fin, the great-granddaughter of Smith Wigglesworth, will explain each evening the prophecy for revival which Wigglesworth made through Lester Sumrall. Evening sessions begin at 7 pm and are open free to the public.
Wigglesworth was referred to as the "Apostle of Faith" because of his complete trust in the promises of God's Word as written in the Bible. He, like the Apostles of the first century, was a simple man with only a second-grade education. However, he had a contagious and inspiring faith. Much like her great-grandfather, Lillian de Fin and her Acts Church in South Africa are leading thousands to a deeper faith in Christ, baptizing them in the Holy Spirit, and asking Jesus to heal them.
Everything that Wigglesworth did which included raising many people from the dead always moved him to give glory to God. The glory of God and the light of Jesus will be poured out at all daytime sessions which begin at 9 am.
International leaders in healing ministries who will speak will include Rev. Jack and Anna Marie Sheffield, Rev. Hugh Bromiley and Monte (Rector) Bromiley, Prophetess Dr. Judy Laird, international missionaries Winchester and Glyn Kelso, and international minister heard locally on the WAPN miracle healing prayer line Daniel Murray. The morning sessions require a registration fee.
For detailed information and to register and receive VIP seating, please go to the Christian Healing Center website for this event at: ArisetoGlory.org.
Highlights of this time of revival will include a blessing and anointing of families and children on Wednesday evening and a blessing and anointing of ministry leaders and missionaries on Thursday evening. On Friday evening, Lillian de Fin will anoint your handkerchiefs and prayer cloths. Every evening we will invite people forward to receive prayers for healing by gifted prayer ministers.
We are believing God to ignite a revival in Florida and beyond as prophesied by Smith Wigglesworth, "It will be the greatest revival this world has ever seen. It is going to be a wave of the gifts of the Holy Spirit." Come and be a part of what God will do!
More information can be found on www.ChristHealsUs.com, on Christian Healing Center's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
About Christian Healing Center:
The Christian Healing Center Organization was formed in 2007 while training prayer ministers. It is part of the international Christ Healing Centers, headquartered in San Antonio, TX. CHC is the starting point for more Christ Healing Centers in our area. CHC's goal is to have 1000 Healing Centers within the next few years.
