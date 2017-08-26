News By Tag
Celebrating 20 Years of Changing Lives
AACY celebrated by thanking those who have contributed and worked together to change the lives of persons who are homebound, caregiving youth and their families. AACY with Allegiance Home Health and Rehab partnered for the Boca Raton Chamber's Boca Festival Days.
Over the past two decades, the nonprofit has been under the leadership of 2012 CNN Top Ten Hero, Dr. Connie Siskowski. Siskowski is the voice and founder of what is now AACY, the vision of which is for every youth caring for ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members to achieve success in school and life. Its mission is to increase awareness and provide support services for youth caregivers and their families by connecting them with healthcare, education and community resources.
CYP high school graduates Kelsy Timot and Brenden Munoz, both of whom now attend Palm Beach State College, shared their personal stories at the event. "I remember my dad playing sports with me and then he became very sick, to the point where he could no longer leave the house because it put too much pressure on his heart and it was hard for him to breath. With the support of the Caregiving Youth Project, he has gotten medical care, medication and at the age of 50 is able to at least go outside in a wheelchair with the family to events" said Brenden. Brenden was in the Caregiving Youth Project at Lake Worth High School for four years.
About the American Association of Caregiving Youth®
The American Association of Caregiving Youth (www.aacy.org) is a Florida based 501 © (3) non-profit corporation. Its mission is to increase awareness and provide support services for youth caregivers and their families by connecting them with healthcare, education and community resources. The vision is for no child in the USA to ever have to drop out of school because of family caregiving responsibilities. For more information, please contact Dr. Connie Siskowski, 561.391.7401 or email connie@aacy.org.
