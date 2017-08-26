News By Tag
New Product Review Site Aims to Revolutionize How People Shop
Brains Report provides honest, well-researched reviews with a heavy dose of humor
Brains Report's stated mission is "to provide consumers with the tools they need to make the best decisions on products that will improve their quality of life. We do this by providing informative, entertaining, and concise reviews of the best items currently available."
Though humor, or being funny, plays a big role in the site's draw, James insists that all of the content is trustworthy. "Listen, we created this site to provide people with information they can use in an easily digestible format," he said. "We take quality and accuracy incredibly seriously. When it comes down to it, we are here to help people. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to flush and wash my hands."
Along these lines, the core values of Brains Report are honesty, professionalism, integrity, compassion, helpfulness, and humor. How does the organization balance all of these values? It's easy to see when you visit BrainsReport.com.
One of the most impressive features of Brains Report is Your Personal Product Concierge (http://brainsreport.com/
There is already a significant amount of content on the site, and James says there is much more coming. Right now, popular articles include Top 10 Hand Blenders (http://brainsreport.com/
James brings years of experience writing product reviews for other sites. There are too many to list here, but they are available when searching by his name on Google or possibly Bing. No one is quite sure of what goes on with Bing.
Media Contact
James Brains
5172908220
james@brainsreport.com
