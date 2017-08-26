News By Tag
Csafe Offers Cool Chain Solutions To Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Agencies
CSafe Global, the world's leading expert in cold chain solutions, producing actively controlled mobile refrigeration units for life sciences, healthcare, military and international disaster relief agencies, is now assisting Hurricane Harvey aid organizations and medical facilities working in Southeast Texas by offering the use of their mobile battery powered temperature controlled containers for transporting and storing blood, vaccines and other temperature sensitive healthcare supplies. CSafe Global also stands ready to support disaster relief organizations if necessary should Hurricane Irma intensify and become more than a potential threat.
Products available to disaster-responding agencies include passive insulated shipping boxes, active mobile containers (such as the company's AcuTemp® AX56L mobile refrigerator/
For more information, relief agencies and medical facilities working in the areas affected by the hurricane can contact CSafe directly at +1 937-245-6393 or via disasterrelief@
About CSafe Global:
CSafe Global manufactures AcuTemp® and Kalibox brands of passive packaging and hand-held mobile carriers, the CSafe® brand of active containers, and is the exclusive manufacturer and provider of ThermoCor® vacuum insulation. The active solution product assortment includes the industry leading CSafe RKN, which utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technology to eliminate the risks associated with extreme ambient conditions as well as the conditioning, cost, aggravation and environmental challenges associated with dry ice and PCM's. CSafe Global's AcuTemp brand has provided temperature management solutions since its founding more than 25 years ago. The courier is a simple-to-use, reusable temperature management system with multiple sizes, temperature ranges and durations designed to protect vital shipments during last mile delivery. The passive packaging assortment includes solutions for 2-8°C, CRT and frozen shipments with temperature hold times up to 240 hours. http://csafeglobal.com/
