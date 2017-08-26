 
The Pastures of Rose Creek Serves as Backdrop for Feature Film Full Count

 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Reel One Entertainment along with Buckhead Film Group brings feature film Full Count to Watkinsville, GA.  Filming began on August 25, 2017. The Pastures of Rose Creek heads into week number two as they host the cast and the crew of the film. The film's producers have partnered with the Alex Perschka of the Oconee County Department of Tourism to arrange for press visits to the set. The farm house has quickly become the hub of the film; the cast and crew are ecstatic about shooting after one week the set feels like home and the owners are great, stated producer Eddie Singleton. "My first week of directing was nothing short of amazing," said director Robert Eagar. The film will shoot for twenty-five days in Woodstock, Covington, and Macon, Georgia.

Full Count Synopsis

Full Count tells the story of an unfortunate chain of events which forces Milton Young to give up his dream of playing professional baseball and return home to the town he fought so hard to escape. Once Milton gets home he faces insurmountable economic and personal hardships and an even greater challenge: defending himself against a tragic crime that could send him to prison for life. The show depicts a heart-warming story about perseverance, faith, triumph and the struggle to never let go of a dream.

Cast

Natalia Livingston who is known for her roles as; Emily Quartermaine and Rebecca Shaw on 'General Hospital' and Taylor Walker on 'Days of Our Lives' will play a mother by the name of Katherine. Hearst on the other hand who is known for his roles as; Rick Lansing on 'GH', Scotty Banning on 'Days', Whip Jones on 'The Bold and the Beautiful', Alan-Michael Spaulding on 'Guiding Light' and Carter Mills aka Matt Clark on 'The Young and the Restless' will play the role of Deputy Jones. Also starring in the film are; Mary Kraft, Victoria Staley, Robert Pralgo, E Roger Mitchell, and others.

About Buckhead Film Group

Buckhead Film Group is based in Atlanta, GA.  Buckhead Film Group is a Production company that finances and develops Film and Television content.

About Reel One Entertainment

Serving as a multi-functional production company based in Atlanta, GA, Reel One Entertainment specializes in Entertainment Content, Online Marketing, Sales and Licensing. Formed by a creative team of industry professionals, Reel One Entertainment is dedicated to the creation of cost-effective, high-quality independent films intended to entertain, inspire and connect with audiences. Check out Reel One Entertainment Worldwide on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/ReelOneTV. To connect with Reel One Entertainment Email teamreelone@gmail.com.

For media/press inquiries contact Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group Rahru Arceneaux, unit publicist, email hautechoclat.publicity@gmail.com.
Source:Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group (PR Firm)
