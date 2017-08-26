News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Education Insider Reveals the Secret System That Obstructs Learning
What you can do when a glitchy sensory system interferes with learning.
Cresswell refers to this population as unique learners. Unique learners are people you know, work with, play with, and conduct business with. Maybe you have a boss, a roommate, a spouse, or a sibling who is a unique learner. "For most of these children and adults, it isn't that they can't learn, but rather that they learn in a way that is different from typical learners," Cresswell said. The parents of these children agonize over how to help their unique learner. In Unique Learner Solutions, Cresswell explains what is hindering learning and what to do about it. Unique Learner Solutions is a guide book and a self-help manual for autism, hyperactivity, dyslexia and other learning disabilities.
The number of children and youth ages 3–21 receiving special education services was 6.4 million, or about 13 percent of all public-school students, in the 2012–13 school year (the most recent data available from the National Center for Educational Statistics). Every year some of these students enter adulthood where they continue to struggle to different degrees. The learning differences of these students are a problem made even worse as they struggle to learn in the same way as everyone else learns and feel like a constant failure. Feelings of inferiority are only one by-product of the difficulties experienced by unique learners.
Unique learners make sense of the world in their own fashion. Frequently, they gather and collect information more quickly and in a whole‑picture fashion, leaving the more typical sequential thinker way behind. They draw unique and multiple conclusions based on data that the typical thinker may believe has only one logical outcome. Although their heightened sensitivities may sometimes seem to get in the way of learning, often these same sensitivities contribute to heightened awareness which ultimately allows them to make profound contributions that benefit us all.
Unique Learner Solutions: Suzanne Cresswell established Unique Learner Solutions as a division of her occupational and physical therapy practice, Cresswell Physical Therapy and Hand Rehabilitation, Inc., to provide parents and teachers with practical solutions. These solutions and strategies come straight from the work Suzanne does with students every day.
Learn more about Unique Learner Solutions on our Media Resources page. You will find it at http://UniqueLearnerSolutions.com/
Contact
Suzanne Cresswell
***@uniquelearnersolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse