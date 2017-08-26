News By Tag
Joe Lucas, Public Finance Attorney at Pope Flynn, Elected Fellow of American College of Bond Counsel
The American College of Bond Counsel was founded in order to recognize "lawyers who have established reputations among their peers for their skill, experience and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of bond law." Membership in the College is very limited, and Fellows are elected by their peers as "a recognition of the lawyer's accomplishments and legal expertise in the field of bond law." The ACBC has elected a total of some 340 bond attorneys as Fellows; according to the ACBC, some 7000+ attorneys in the US practice bond law and 3000 attorneys are listed in the "Blue Book," the directory of the National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL).
"Joe's election as a Fellow to the College is a wonderful affirmation by his peers of the values and credibility we have always recognized in him at Pope Flynn," said Margaret Pope, public finance attorney, founder of Pope Flynn, and past president of the American College of Bond Counsel. "Joe's integrity, knowledge, and judgment are valuable assets for our work with clients around the Carolinas."
Recent engagements for Lucas include serving as underwriter's counsel for the first and bond counsel for the second assessment backed bond issue in North Carolina, serving as bond counsel in the restructuring of a regional hospital's debt, serving as bond counsel for a South Carolina municipality's installment purchase financing of a multi-use, public/private riverfront development, and serving as underwriter's counsel for multiple limited obligation bond issues by a large North Carolina municipality.
Lucas was awarded the Best Lawyers® 2015 Public Finance "Lawyer of the Year" honor in Charlotte. Since 2005 he has been recognized on The Best Lawyers in America© list for Public Finance Law. Lucas is the vice president and a member of the executive committee of the Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Foundation and a director and the president of The Josiah Charles Trent Memorial Foundation Endowment Fund at Duke University.
Lucas graduated with a JD from Duke University School of Law and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in history.
**With offices in Columbia, SC, Charlotte, NC, Charleston, SC, and Spartanburg, SC, Pope Flynn represents cities and towns, counties, special purpose districts, school districts, state institutions, hospitals, colleges and universities, and other public entities, as well as private entities, including banks, underwriters, and nonprofit institutions. The firm is focused on public finance and related matters but provides a range of services to its clients day-to-day. For more information on Pope Flynn, visit http://www.popeflynn.com or call Joe Lucas at 803-354-4916.**
