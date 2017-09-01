News By Tag
Progressive Democrats To Trump: "Don't Persecute 'Dreamers'"
Who: Progressive Democrats of America What: Denounce Donald Trump's plans to persecute the "Dreamers" Why: To protect young people and their families from Trump's abuses
Washington, D.C.— Executive Director Donna Smith said, "Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) is appalled by Donald Trump's plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. If DACA is terminated, hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' will face deportation, millions of heartbroken parents and entire families will have their lives upended, and we will all lose the enormous benefits we have reaped from having these hard-working and energetic young people as part of our communities and nation."
Smith added, "We are also appalled with the lack of any reasonable push-back from most of the Republicans in Congress. While anyone can cite a few examples of individuals who have abused the privileges of the DACA program or who have not been a positive influence, the vast majority of 'Dreamers' are young people who dream of a better life in a country they believed would be their homes for many years to come."
Smith explained, "Evidence disproves the false argument that DACA robs native-born Americans of jobs and opportunities. Quite the contrary. 'Dreamers' pay taxes and contribute in other ways to their communities. We all benefit from their inclusion in the fabric of our society. Those communities will be harmed and forever scarred by the divisions, the distrust of government, and the loss of revenue that ending DACA will cause."
Smith concluded, "PDA strongly opposes the end of DACA. PDA strongly supports the 'Dreamers'. PDA is outraged by the lack of definitive immigration policy solutions offered by the Republican-majority Congress that could have saved this nation from the horror of unwarranted, unwise deportations and the ridiculous, selfish marketing of some outrageously expensive wall on our southern border (not to mention the disgusting plan to hold Hurricane Harvey relief funds hostage unless the wall is funded). This latest assault on some of this nation's most vulnerable people is an affront to us all."
Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the Democratic Party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements. PDA's Healthcare Not Warfare campaign brings together the need for a comprehensive universal healthcare system with our advocacy for scaled-down military spending and reliance on non-military approaches to foreign policy, rather than regime change and military action.
The PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, Raul Grijalva, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, and Dr. Paul Song, M.D. also serve on the PDA Advisory Board.
