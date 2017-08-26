Fight the Fall with FYZICAL® Therapy and Balance Centers

Helping Americans reduce their risk of falling down with FYZICAL's 'Fight the Fall' campaign

-- National Falls Prevention Awareness Month is here. FYZICALTherapy and Balance Centers, across the country, are offering free Fall Risk Assessments to anyone wanting to reduce his or her risk or a loved one's risk of falling. In addition, FYZICAL therapists will identify solutions for improving balance, flexibility, and strength; helping America prevent falls.Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for older Americans and one-in-three Americans aged 65+ fall each year, according to the National Council on Aging and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although preventable, a staggering number of Americans will face fall-related injuries or deaths this year.A recent study from the journalreported many older adults are not aware they are at risk for falling; due to preventable deficits in strength, balance and range-of-motion. It is crucial to understand these risks, because falls are increasingly common with age. They can have serious consequences ranging from fractures, broken hips, loss of independence, or worse."Many individuals are afraid to tell their doctors how many times they fall because they fear loved ones may consider a nursing home and take away their independence,"said Brian Werner, PT, MPT and FYZICAL's National Director of Balance Centers. "Simply the fear of falling can be terrifying, leading to a more inactive lifestyle, adding to the issue."FYZICAL's Fight the Fall builds awareness of the devastating effects of falling and how Americans can prevent falls through balance therapy. "Contrary to popular assumptions, falling is not an inevitable part of aging," said Werner. "We want people to know that they can prevent falling. The specialized balance, flexibility, and strength training we perform at FYZICAL, work in tandem to improve mobility and substantially reduce the risk of falling."Fall Risk Assessments are part of FYZICAL's BodyQ, a comprehensive evaluation, measuring overall health and wellness of muscles, joints and neurological systems; to help prevent injuries and address health issues. With individualized exercise and balance training from FYZICAL physical therapists, Americans can return to loving their lives again.Anyone wanting to reduce his or her risk, or a loved one's risk, of falling is invited to visit www.fightthefall.com to schedule a free Fall Risk Assessment at their nearest FYZICAL® Therapy & Balance Center with a physical therapist and balance expert.-30-CONTACT(S)Please direct media queries and interview requests to:Email : jloewy@fyzical.com505 S. Orange Ave, Suite 101 | Sarasota, FL 34236Patient Services: https://www.fyzical.com