San Clemente Dentist Now Providing Latest Technology In Digital Occlusion Analysis System

San Clemente residents now enjoy the addition of the most state-of-the-art dental care available along with superior service, true dental artistry, and patient-centric dental care.
 
 
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - San Clemente Dentist
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - San Clemente Dentist
 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Eric Johnson has been on the cutting edge of dental technology since the practice opened in San Clemente. Now, with the addition of the T-Scan™ Novus™ system, there is yet another reason to make an appointment with the most professional and popular dentist in the area. This new dental technology allows Dr. Johnson to "see" what could not otherwise be seen using older, traditional occlusal indicator methods. This state-of-the-art piece of equipment more efficiently and more exactly helps to identify premature contacts, high forces, and interrelationship of occlusal surfaces.

In language the average patient will better understand, this technology will assist in pinpointing any "bite problems" a patient might have long before they turn into a serious dental health issue.

Says Dr. Johnson:

"I have been treating TMJ problems for 10 years. Recently, new technology has become available to use a computer to help patients experience less muscle and tooth pain."

The T-Scan system enhances patient dental health care understanding, reduces costly repeat visits and remakes, and delivers a more confident, proactive approach to patient care.

Dr. Johnson's has this to say about is philosophy on dental care:

"I practice solution centered dentistry. I am committed to finding the solution to my patient's disease process.  Traditional dentistry treats only the symptoms which can often be expensive, time consuming, and repetitive because the CAUSE of the disease was not identified."

He goes on to talk more about his approach to cosmetic dentistry:

"Folks are all about a beautiful smile. My experience in cosmetic dental work delivers a beautiful, healthy, and comfortable smile that results in great patient joy and confidence.  My training has helped me change lives."

He goes on to talk more about the new T-Scan technology and how it will enhance his patients' lives:

"My patients are aware of and always ask about TMJ. Now that I am using the T-scan, we have the luxury of a computerized approach to help teeth function without trauma and high bite forces.  The result is less muscle activity, less headaches, less popping/clicking."

This new technology compliments the may modern dental services provided by Dr. Johnson resulting in superior dental health. Among the patient benefits are:

The ability to record precise occlusal data; the capability to locate premature contacts that may cause future bite problems; maximize the effectiveness of existing cosmetic procedures from destructive forces that could compromise an otherwise healthy mouth. The benefits of use over time allow for the monitoring of changes in the occlusion to provide for the ultimate in dental care.

With so very many patients already having such overwhelmingly positive things to say about Dr. Johnson's procedures, staff, treatments and personal attention, the addition of the T-Scan technology is one more reason Dr. Johnson is the dentist to call.

Conveniently located just off the Estrella exit on the 5 freeway in San Clemente, Dr. Johnson's office is the first choice for folks seeking out the best San Clemente family dentist services.

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - San Clemente Dental Care

647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209

San Clemente, CA, 92673

Phone: (949) 493-9311

Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com

Email: smile@drericjohnson.com

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
(949) 493-9311
***@drericjohnson.com
Source:Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
Email:***@drericjohnson.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Sep 01, 2017
