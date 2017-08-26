Country(s)
Veratics, Inc. Awarded VA Maternity Tracker Dashboard Enhancements Project
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc., said "This is an important milestone for Veratics in that we are now a government prime contractor working on an extremely important project that will serve to enhance the quality of healthcare for Women Veterans. As a prime, we will continue to deliver best-value solutions to the VA's toughest problems. Congratulations Veratics Team!"
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a leader in intelligent healthcare automation and transformation through applied Agile, Scrum, CMMI-compliant Software and Cyber Security Solutions. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The CPOC provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement advanced application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Government experience includes cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software development as a service (SDaaS) for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in the nation. To learn more, please visit: http://www.veratics.com.
