Dealer Teamwork Names Tom LaPointe National Sales Executive
Another renowned figure in automotive joins Dealer Teamwork today as a National Sales Executive.
"Dealer Teamwork is privileged that automotive experts, like Tom LaPointe, want to join our team. We brought on Tom because of his years serving dealers, his stellar reputation and his track record of success," said James Klaus, Director of Sales at Dealer Teamwork. "With the rapid growth of Dealer Teamwork, we are constantly looking to expand our team, and we are lucky to have a renowned figure in automotive marketing as our newest team member."
Tom is a high-energy industry professional who began his digital career building websites at Johns Hopkins University in the 90's. He spent more than a dozen years in retail, filling various management positions, co-owned an exotic car brokerage, and is the author of the book, Modern Sport Cars.
Most recently, Tom was a co-host of the weekly DealerRefresh webinar series, Refresh Friday. He is constantly on the pulse of the industry, especially with regards to digital marketing. He joins Dealer Teamwork after five years at CarChat24, where his last role was V.P. of Business Development.
"It's an amazing honor to be a part of a company that is such a leader in the industry. I have been a huge fan of Dealer Teamwork technology since it was basically two programmers with a laptop," said Tom. "There is not one product in the industry that has a greater impact on the performance of a dealer's website and search optimization than the MPOP™."
Tom is a military veteran and has an MBA in Marketing. He currently resides in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, where he continues to help his young adult son, Kyle, learn to cope with high-functioning autism and prepare for an independent life on his own. They routinely work as a team providing sound equipment and support to charity events like Autism Walks and Toys for Tots.
About Dealer Teamwork:
Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS Company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform. The Platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQs.
Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Texas.
