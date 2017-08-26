Desi Physician Moms with Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek Murthy & Mr. and Mrs. Khizr Khan

Desi Physician Moms of the US/Canada, "DPM" will hold its annual retreat in Washington, DC. This discussion panel will be moderated by Dr. Vidya Bansal, MD, FAAP, Founder and Executive Director.

Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek Murthy, & Mr. and Mrs. Khizr and Ghazala Khan

--will hold its annual retreat in Washington, DC from November 9-12, 2017. This year's speaker luncheon details are below."DESI: Dialogue of Exceptional Service and Inspiration"10 am-2 pmGeorgetown Suites1111 30th St NW, Washington, DC 20007We are honored to announce the following esteemed speakers to lead us in a discussion of health care and human rights for all Americans, today's immigration issues, as well as physician women's work/life balance:, 19th Surgeon General of the United States, Gold Star parents, American civil rights activists, and inspirational leaders., physician advocate, Executive Director of Doctors of America 2011-2017This discussion panel will be moderated by, MD, FAAP, Founder and Executive Director of Desi (Indian subcontinent)Physician Moms of the US/Canada and the DPM FoundationDPM is an organization which supports 6000 vetted licensed physician women and a platform to address work-life balance of the Desi physician mom, women's health, confidential personal struggles, and friendly camaraderie. The DPM Foundation is a federal 501(c)3 not-for-profit which provides financial, emotional, and personal help to South Asian victims of domestic abuse in the United States. DPM has been the voice on behalf of its members in speaking out against hate crimes against the Desi population in the United States and Canada as well as internationally. Several United States leaders in both the political and private sectors have recognized DPM to be a powerful community and lobbying group to promote positive change for the Desi community in the US and Canada.